Messaging App Changes Colour, ‘Mark as Read

Messaging App Changes Color, ‘Mark as Read





The moment messaging app WhatsApp is consistently testing new options and making adjustments to the platform. In accordance with the report of WABetaInfo, the corporate launched a brand new WhatsApp beta replace a number of months again and since then there was a slight change within the WhatsApp notification via the replace. Beneath this, some parts of WhatsApp notifications coming in darkish mode, such as Reply and Mark as Read, might be modified to darkish blue as an alternative of inexperienced. Presently, the corporate is testing this characteristic. It can’t be stated about how lengthy will probably be launched for widespread customers. Additionally Read – WhatsApp Voice Calls Now Obtainable on Jio Cellphone, Different KaiOS-Primarily based Function Telephones

However now the corporate has once more made some adjustments to its interface to carry again the inexperienced coloration again. Earlier within the WhatsApp beta replace for Android model 2.21.11.5, the colour of the profile image was additionally modified. In accordance with WABetaInfo stories: “WhatsApp has reverted the adjustments, restoring the outdated inexperienced coloration. What’s the purpose? Some customers complained that the brand new coloration wasn’t accurately seen within the notification, resulting from its distinction: most likely WhatsApp has listened to the suggestions, restoring the inexperienced coloration.” Additionally Read – WhatsApp’s New Function ‘Flash Calls’: How Will it Work and Different Particulars

Other than this, WhatsApp goes to launch many extra new options within the coming few weeks. It additionally features a characteristic to alter the play velocity of voice messages in WhatsApp. This characteristic is on the market in beta model and is now being developed for iOS. Not solely this, firm can also be engaged on new flash name characteristic. Beneath this, a flash name might be made on the consumer’s telephone for verification whereas logging in to WhatsApp, which might be disconnected instantly. At current, a 6-digit verification code is shipped. Via the brand new characteristic, customers will be capable to login a lot quicker than the SMS verification course of. Additionally Read – WhatsApp Suggestions and Tips: Easy methods to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages?