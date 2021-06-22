Messenger Kids 176.0.0.11.119 APK for Android – Download



Messenger Kids is a messaging, safer video call and texting is the android application. That allows young children to communicate with family and friends in a completely secure environment. To download the Join Messenger Kids just click on the download button above. Download the app’s APK file and install it once the download finishes.

Features of Messenger Kids:

Messenger Kids is full of features for kids to connect with the people they love. Once their account is set up by a parent, kids can start a one-on-one or group video chat with parent-approved contacts. The home screen shows them at a glance who they are approved to talk to, and when those contacts are online. Facebook Messenger Kids you can send stickers, gifs, photos, etc. Kid-friendly filters, reactions, and sound effects make video chats with friends and family even better. Messages cannot be deleted. Video chat with kid-friendly features like skins, emojis, stickers, and more. Instantly decorate all the photos you send and effects for the camera that are applied in real-time. Check out another app as well as Facebook Messenger.

Messenger Kids, you can send stickers, gifs, photos, etc. Kid-friendly filters, reactions, and sound effects make video chats with friends and family even better. It gives parents more control. Parents fully control the contact list and kids can’t connect with contacts that their parent does not approve. Parents control kid’s accounts and contacts through the Messenger Kids Controls panel in their main Facebook app.

It is an excellent app.