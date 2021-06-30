Messenger Lite 256.0.0.16.119 APK for Android – Download



Facebook Messenger Lite is a liter version of the famous Facebook messenger app. The app has core features of the standard Messenger app. With a download size of only 6.9 MB and over 1 billion downloads, this app will go lite on your phone’s memory and internet data plan. You can easily send text, photos, links, and stickers to anyone on Messenger. You can even video chat with friends.

The standard Messenger app includes extra features like games, stories, extensions, automated messaging from brands, and more. Whereas Messenger Lite keeps it all focused on messaging. So, leaving those extra features behind reduces a lot of drag and provides a speedy interface when using the messenger on a humble device.

Lack of extra features results in a simpler, less distracting messaging app that doesn’t take much storage space, take less processing power, and all of this, in turn, uses very little internet data.

How Messenger Lite works

The app works similarly to the Original Fb-messenger app. You’ll only see three main tabs that represent the core features of Messenger. These are Home, Contacts, and Account located at the top of your screen.

What Is Messenger Lite Best Used For?

You can Messenger Lite on any Android device. The app is specifically built to function properly on smartphones with a smaller ram so they can multitask easily. The main reasons for developing this app are

De-cluttering all unnecessary Messenger features to use only for messaging and video calls.

Older or cheaper Android devices with limited processing power.

Devices with low storage space.

People having fewer mobile data plans.

Connections to unstable or low-speed networks.