Messi, After Signing With P.S.G., Is Greeted With Cheers in Paris

PARIS – When Lionel Messi said goodbye to Barcelona, ​​his home since childhood and the place where he became one of the greatest footballers of all time, he was in tears.

Three days later, when he was officially introduced on Wednesday by his new club, Paris St.-Germain, the tears in the crowd were expressions of joy.

“It’s wonderful,” said Alexandre Marienne, 32, carrying his 8-year-old son Kamil on his shoulders. “He’s going to help us build something amazing – Paris is definitely in competition with the big names now.”

When Messi addressed reporters, sitting next to club president Nasser al-Khelaifi, he said leaving Barcelona was “a very difficult time” but that he was “very happy” to be in Paris.