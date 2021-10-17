Messi at the pinnacle of excellence

Best – This word cannot be associated with every football player. But today there are two footballers in the world whose artwork is such that everyone bows before him. These players are Lionel Messi of Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal. Both were honored last week. While France’s football magazine selected Messi for the Ballon d’Or Golden Ball in Paris, Cristiano Ronaldo became the best footballer of the Italian league.

The competition for the Golden Ball has been going on between Messi and Ronaldo for more than a decade. 2018 was the only year after 2008 that neither of these two received the Ballon d’Or award. Both had five golden balls in their account. But this time Messi has gone ahead by putting sixer of superiority.

The competition began in 2008 when Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or Golden Ball for the first time. But for the next four years (2009 to 2012), Messi played magic and he was awarded this award. Then it was Ronaldo’s turn for a strong performance. For four of the next five years, this honor went to Ronaldo. Ronaldo won the Golden Ball in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. In the break that came in 2015, Messi was killed. Now four years later, the Argentine superstar made a grand comeback.

Messi’s record sixth success shows that the magic touch of his game still remains. Of course he had to go through some difficult times in the national team Argentina and club FC Barcelona. But it is also true that thanks to his goals, the team got Vijayshree. Especially for the Barcelona club. When the performance of the team deteriorates then the period of despair begins. In such a situation, getting out of that phase is a challenge. Argentina’s defeat at the hands of Brazil in the semi-finals of the Copa America last year was staggering. Then Messi’s remarks about his handling of the match with Chile for third place came down heavily on Messi. And suffered the suspension. But Messi did not let this affect him in 2019. He proved his superiority by making his presence felt on the field.

This time, not Ronaldo, Dutch player Virgil Van Dijk, who played for Liverpool, became a challenge for him. Dijk missed out on the Ballon d’Or Golden Ball by just seven points. In the continental vote, Lionel Messi got 686 votes, while Dijk got 679 votes. Dijk was ahead in terms of votes in Europe and Asia, but Africa, South America, North America were in favor of Messi. Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal lost badly in this race by getting 476 votes. Well, Dijk admitted that Messi is a great player. His greatness should be saluted. There is someone who is better than you. Football is a team game, but matches are also won by the skill of the players. Its witnesses are Messi and Ronaldo. This is nothing new. In the past, players like Pele, Maradona, Platini, Ronaldo, Marco Van Basten have proved to be match-winners for their national teams. At present, the presence of Messi and Ronaldo in the team can be linked to success. This year Barcelona became La Liga champions for the third time in a row under the captaincy of Messi. In total, Messi has ten La Liga titles to his name.

The team knows his strengths very well. Even if Messi of Caller is seen in the match most of the time, he has the ability to change the map of the match at any moment by raising his level of play. He also uses free kicks very well in the art of scoring goals. Messi has art, ball control, moving the ball with speed, handling dice and scoring and making goals with selfless play, he looks like a complete player.

Messi has maintained his level of play. But the level of his team Barcelona has dropped. This has put a lot of burden on Messi. But despite this, Messi is the most successful player in the history of the Barcelona club. He has won sub trophies for the club. He also holds the record of winning 346 matches for Barcelona. He scored 46 goals in 54 matches in 2019. He played a role in 17 goals scored for the club. His wife’s lesson is – never stop dreaming. Always focus on improving the game and have all the fun.