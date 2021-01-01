Messi broke: Lionel Messi broke at a press conference held at Camp Nine; Messi says I’m not coming back, this is the end of Barcelona; Lionel Messi breaks down: Lionel Messi, who left Barcelona with wet eyes, cried and said – he was not ready to leave the club …

Famous footballer Lionel Messi said at a farewell ceremony organized by the Barcelona club on Sunday that he could not control his emotions. Messi burst into tears before his speech at the Camp Nou Stadium here.

He said, ‘It’s been very difficult for me to leave the team after spending so many years, almost my entire life here. I was not ready for that. “I was saddened to hear that the Spanish league’s financial rules made it impossible to sign a new contract with the club,” Messi said.



He said, ‘I believed I would stay with a club that was like my home.’ Messi has reached new heights of success with Barcelona. He won many domestic and international medals.

Messi is the leading scorer for Barcelona with 672 goals. He played 778 matches with the club which is a record. He is the top bowler in the Spanish league with 474 goals in 520 matches.

