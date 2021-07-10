Messi Wins First Title With Argentina, Against Brazil in Copa América

Lionel Messi finally ticked the last empty box of his brilliant footballing career on Saturday night, leading Argentina to host Brazil 1-0 in the Copa América final in Rio de Janeiro.

The trophy was Messi’s first with Argentina after a series of painful, agonizing and infuriating failures, including perhaps the most demoralizing loss of his career – to Germany in the World Cup final – in the same stadium, the gigantic Maracanã de Rio, in 2014.

When the whistle sounded to end the final, Messi – his palpable relief – fell to his knees and was immediately surrounded by his teammates. Moments later, they lifted him over their shoulders and tossed him into the air.