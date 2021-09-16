Met Gala 2021: Troy Sivan reveals the truth about urinal dress photo

Troy Sivan went viral after standing in front of the urinal in a black dress in the men’s bathroom at the Met Gala on Monday night.

And the Australian singer has now revealed that the bizarre photo was actually Rianna’s idea — and the person behind the camera was none other than Olympic diver Tom Daly.

The image shows 26-year-old Troy in a stylish LBD and a pair of heeled shoes as he accessed the urinal while holding a designer handbag.

Bizarre moment: Australian singer Troy Sivan went viral at the Met Gala on Monday night after standing in front of a urinal wearing a black dress in the men’s bathroom

Troy wrote on Instagram, ‘Rhianna asked Tom Daly to take this picture of me.

Tom, who won gold for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year, soon confirmed it, commenting: ‘True story.’

Rianna, who recently rose to billionaire status thanks to the success of her Fenty Beauty brand, has yet to comment on the photo.

Troy, who was born in South Africa and raised in Perth, turned heads at the Met Gala in New York City, arriving in a plunging black outfit.

Openly gay singer, best known for his hit My My My! and Dance to This, accessorised with a diamond Cartier necklace and a black leather armband.

Troy added several inches to his frame with a pair of chunky-soled leather boots.

Queen: The image is yet to be adored by the Barbados singer, who recently achieved billionaire status thanks to her Fenty Beauty brand.

The theme for this year’s Met Gala, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, was In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Tickets for the exclusive fashion event cost about $35,000, and A-list guests included Justin and Hailey Bieber, Timothée Chalamet, and Billie Eilish.

Troy moved back to Australia last March after living in the US for six years.

He is believed to have been single after his break-up with model Jacob Bixenman in July last year.

On the message: Held annually at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the theme for this year’s gala is In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.