Met Gala 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Dons Luxurious Golden Ensemble for Her Second Met Gala Event



Washington, May 3: Accompanied by fashion designer Jeremy Scott, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion painted the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet gold with her luxurious ensemble. The Grammy winner had donned a golden cut-out gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun and winged out black smokey eyes. She looked angelic with the pair of metallic golden wings draped over her shoulders. Cardi B Met Gala 2022 Look: American Rapper Shines in All-Gold Dress Red Carpet, View Pics.

Speaking about her look with People magazine, Megan said, “I feel like I’m gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin. Gold looks beautiful on me.”

Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) at the 2022 #MetGala MetGala wearing Moschino. Shot by me. pic.twitter.com/kqoelfxpEi — Obi Does The Met Gala (@obidoess) May 3, 2022

This appearance marks Megan’s second Met Gala moment. She had attended the 2021 event, which took place in September and came after a cancelled 2020 Met Gala.

That year Megan made her debut by channelling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals.

