Met Gala 2022: Megan Thee Stallion Dons Luxurious Golden Ensemble for Her Second Met Gala Event
Washington, May 3: Accompanied by fashion designer Jeremy Scott, American rapper Megan Thee Stallion painted the 2022 Met Gala’s red carpet gold with her luxurious ensemble. The Grammy winner had donned a golden cut-out gown, complete with a feather shawl, a sleek bun and winged out black smokey eyes. She looked angelic with the pair of metallic golden wings draped over her shoulders. Cardi B Met Gala 2022 Look: American Rapper Shines in All-Gold Dress Red Carpet, View Pics.
Speaking about her look with People magazine, Megan said, “I feel like I’m gold anyway, and I feel like I came out here to give my skin, I came out here to give melanin. Gold looks beautiful on me.”
Megan. Thee. Stallion. ✨
See more 2022 #MetGala looks here: https://t.co/9DKrvd1kLS pic.twitter.com/YnOg3adSGg
— billboard (@billboard) May 3, 2022
Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion) at the 2022 #MetGala MetGala wearing Moschino.
Shot by me. pic.twitter.com/kqoelfxpEi
— Obi Does The Met Gala (@obidoess) May 3, 2022
This appearance marks Megan’s second Met Gala moment. She had attended the 2021 event, which took place in September and came after a cancelled 2020 Met Gala.
That year Megan made her debut by channelling Marilyn Monroe in a light pink strapless Coach dress that was covered in hand-applied crystals.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, Gadget Clock Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)
function loadAPI()
var js_fb = document.createElement(‘script’);
js_fb.src=”https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v3.3&appId=224265671451116&autoLogAppEvents=1″;
document.body.appendChild(js_fb);
var a_fb=1;
document.addEventListener(‘scroll’, function(e)
if(a_fb == 1)
a_fb=2;
loadAPI();
//vdo
(function(v,d,o,ai)ai=d.createElement(‘script’);ai.defer=true;ai.async=true;ai.src=v.location.protocol+o;d.head.appendChild(ai);)(window, document, ‘//a.vdo.ai/core/Gadget Clock/vdo.ai.js’);
//colombai
try
(function()
var cads = document.createElement(“script”);
cads.async = true;
cads.type = “text/javascript”;
cads.src = “https://static.clmbtech.com/ase/80185/3040/c1.js”;
var node = document.getElementsByTagName(“script”)[0];
node.parentNode.insertBefore(cads, node);
)();
catch(e)
);
#Met #Gala #Megan #Thee #Stallion #Dons #Luxurious #Golden #Ensemble #Met #Gala #Event
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.