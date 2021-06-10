Met Museum Announces Return of Two Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

The Metropolitan Museum of Artwork introduced on Wednesday that it deliberate to return two brass plaques from its assortment, half of the group of West African artifacts referred to as the Benin Bronzes, to Nigeria, making it the newest establishment to pursue repatriation of the looted works.

It has additionally brokered the return of a 3rd object — a brass head produced within the metropolis of Ife across the 14th century — that had been provided to the museum on the market.

“The Met is happy to have initiated the return of these works and is dedicated to transparency and the accountable accumulating of cultural property,” the museum mentioned in a press release.

The 2 Sixteenth-century brass plaques, “Warrior Chief” and “Junior Courtroom Official,” have been created on the Courtroom of Benin.