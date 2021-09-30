Met museum to return ancient sculpture to Nepal

The return of the Shiva sculpture is the third time in many years that the Mausam Museum has sent an item from its collection back to Nepal. In 2018, the cultural institute brought back two stone sculptures: a 12th-century statue of Uma Maheshwara (Shiva and Parvati) and a 10th-century statue of Buddha. According to a museum spokesperson, there are currently over 200 Nepalese objects in the collection.

“The museum is committed to the responsible acquisition of archaeological art, and applies rigorous provenance standards to new acquisitions and the study of long-term works in its collection,” the Met said in a statement. “In returning this statue to Nepal, the museum is working to strengthen the long-standing good relationship it has built with scholarly institutions and partners in Nepal.”

In March, the Dallas Museum of Art with the assistance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation sent a statue of a deity back to Nepal, and earlier this month, Denver Art Museum officials returned another sacred statue to Nepal.

“Most of these items were stolen and passed through traders and auction houses,” said Roshan Mishra, director of the Taragaon Museum in Kathmandu and a member of the Nepal Heritage Recovery Campaign. “We have a lot of items like a Shiva statue in our inventory. One by one, they will return. “

The 13-inch-tall artifact at the Met was once housed in the Kankeshwari Temple (Kanga-Ajima), a local temple not far from Kathmandu’s historic Durbar Square. According to Mishra, the idol was stolen about 50 years ago; Eventually, it was sold to a collector, who gave the artifacts to the museum in 1995.