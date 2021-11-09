Meta Plans to Remove Thousands of Sensitive Ad-Targeting Categories
Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, said on Tuesday it plans to remove ads targeting advertisers based on their interactions with health, race and ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, sexual orientation and thousands of related content. Of other subjects.
Effective January 19, the move affects advertisers on meta apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, and the company’s audience network, which offers ads in third-party apps. The Silicon Valley company said it was making changes to limit the way it used its targeting tools. In the past, these features have been used to discriminate against people or to spam them through unwanted messaging.
“We’ve heard concerns from experts that targeting options like this could be used in a way that could lead to negative experiences for people in marginalized groups,” said Graham Mood, vice president of product marketing for Meta.
Meta relies heavily on targeted advertising for its $ 86 billion annual revenue. The company has excelled in giving Facebook, Instagram and Messenger users, who are interested in specific topics such as LGBTQ culture or Catholicism, a place to personalize ads with brands to target their ads. Such created ads have a better chance of increasing sales than generalized ads or allowing users to join a particular Facebook group or support an online organization.
But Meta has also faced complaints from advertisers for abusing this targeting capability.
Before the U.S. Capitol storm on January 6, for example, advertisers used targeting tools on Facebook to directly promote body armor, gun holster, and rifle enrichment among far-right militia groups. In 2020, auditors concluded that Facebook had not done enough to protect its users from discriminatory posts and advertisements.
In 2019, the Department of Housing and Urban Development sued Facebook for unfairly restricting homeowners and homeowners from viewing their property ads on platforms based on characteristics such as race, religion and national origin. And in 2017, ProPublica found that Facebook’s algorithms created ad categories for users interested in topics such as “Jew haters” and “How to burn Jews.”
In response to the abuse, the social network has over time changed its advertising-targeting tools. In 2018, it removed 5,000 ad-targeting classifications to exclude advertisers excluding specific users. Facebook has also disabled anti-Semitic advertising categories following the ProPublica report.
But Meta’s latest changes may not be popular among the millions of organizations that rely on the company’s tools to grow their audience and build their business. Advertising on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger is more affordable and effective than advertising on broadcast television and other media, which is the most popular.
“Like many of our decisions, this was not a simple choice and a balance of competitive interests was needed where there was advocacy in both directions,” Mr Mud said. He further added that since 2016, some changes in advertising have been under discussion.
Augustine Fu, an independent ad fraud researcher, said the ads on Facebook and its other apps “worked better than any other display ad in other places because Facebook has many years of volunteer information and is very accurate.” He added that personalized ads outside the platform often rely on speculation which is “so wrong that when you try to target based on it you are worse than trying to spray and pray.”
Yet Meta has often struggled with how to take advantage of consumer data without misusing it.
“Of course, Facebook can guess you’re gay or you’re African American, but then the question is, is it ethical to use those categories for targeting?” Fu said.
New changes don’t mean meta ads are out of targeting. The company will still allow advertisers based on thousands of other categories and topics to target ads to users. He added that he would continue to use tools like location targeting.
The company also said it would allow users, who may already have limited their exposure to ads on topics such as politics and alcohol, to start blocking ads related to gambling and weight loss early next year.
“We strongly believe in personalized advertising and clearly personalized experience is based on who we are and what we do,” he said. Mood said.
