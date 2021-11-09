Meta Plans to Remove Thousands of Sensitive Ad-Targeting Categories

Meta, a social media company formerly known as Facebook, said on Tuesday it plans to remove ads targeting advertisers based on their interactions with health, race and ethnicity, political affiliation, religion, sexual orientation and thousands of related content. Of other subjects.

Effective January 19, the move affects advertisers on meta apps such as Facebook, Instagram and Messenger, and the company’s audience network, which offers ads in third-party apps. The Silicon Valley company said it was making changes to limit the way it used its targeting tools. In the past, these features have been used to discriminate against people or to spam them through unwanted messaging.

“We’ve heard concerns from experts that targeting options like this could be used in a way that could lead to negative experiences for people in marginalized groups,” said Graham Mood, vice president of product marketing for Meta.