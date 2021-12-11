Meta, WhatsApp looking for Chief Compliance, Grievance Redressal Officer in India Meta, WhatsApp scout for chief compliance officer, nodal contact and grievance officer in India – Meta, WhatsApp looking for Chief Compliance, Grievance Redressal Officer in India

META (formerly Facebook) and WhatsApp is looking for suitable candidates for the post of Nodal Liaison & Grievance Redressal Officer as well as Chief Compliance Officer. According to the Information Technology (IT) rules of India, appointment to these posts in large social media companies is mandatory.

These vacancies have been advertised on LinkedIn within the past few days.

The new IT rules, which came into effect in May this year, require large social media intermediaries (along with other entities with 50 lakh users) to appoint grievance redressal officers, nodal officers and chief compliance officers. The officers to be appointed to these posts should be residents of India.

After the introduction of the new IT rules, WhatsApp had named Paresh B Lal as the Grievance Redressal Officer for India on its website, while Facebook had named Spurti Priya.

When contacted, a statement sent via e-mail on behalf of Meta and WhatsApp said, “We have appointed officers as per the requirements of the Intermediate Guidelines Rules. We have a continuous dialogue with the government regarding the new IT rules.

Meta considers India as one of its biggest markets for its diverse apps. According to the figures given by the Government of India earlier this year, there are 53 crore WhatsApp users, 41 crore Facebook users and 21 crore Instagram account holders in the country. According to Meta’s post on LinkedIn, “The company is looking for a highly professional candidate for the position of Nodal Contact and Grievance Redressal Officer for Facebook in India.”

Under the new IT rules, all intermediary entities will have to prominently publish the name and contact of the Grievance Redressal Officer on their website, app. The Grievance Redressal Officer has to confirm receipt of any complaint within 24 hours. He has to resolve the complaint within 15 days from the date of receipt of the complaint.