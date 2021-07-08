METAL SLUG ATTACK 6.8.1 APK for Android – Download



METAL SLUG ATTACK is a tower defense game created by SNK Playmore for Android mobile devices. This game is a sequel to Metal Slug Defense, featuring numerous improvements and brand new game modes. This version comes with all the characters and upgrades from the past version of the game.

At the beginning mode of the game is where you’ll need to do some various tasks that’ll enable you to become stronger. It has a lot of so many stages that’ll you need to overcome and each of these stages. At the core of this game is the 2D 1-on-1 subgenre of tower defense and strategy.

Download METAL SLUG ATTACK for free

As a tower defense game, you need to acquire points to add units to the battlefield. They will destroy the oncoming enemies while attacking thier base once the field is clear. Once the game begins, forces start accruing Action Points (or AP for short), which are used to produce units that automatically advance toward the enemy’s base.

They can either execute attacks or construct objects that impede the opponent, support allies, or produce additional units at no cost. Destroying enemy units grants a small amount of AP. Units you deploy have both a standard attack (melee and/or ranged) and a special attack.

When the unit is within range of an enemy, it will begin its standard attack. After a predetermined length of time, the special attack will become available, indicated by a light blue “aura” surrounding the unit, that is activated by tapping the unit or the “Attack” button. For an extra edge in battle, the player can purchase Power-Ups.

This game comes with multiple modes that unlock as your game level increases. You will start from the attack mode, and unlock other modes like Special Ops, Battle, Combat School, including Rank Match and much more. Download the game now by clicking on the download button. For more tower defense games visit here.