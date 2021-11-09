Metallurgist Admits She Falsified Test Results for Steel Used in Navy Submarines
A former metallurgist at a foundry that supplies steel used to make U.S. Navy submarines, Tacoma, Wash. In a federal court here, he was found guilty of falsifying test results measuring the strength and toughness of the metal – a practice that was continued by government prosecutors. More than three decades.
Elaine Thomas, 67, a former metallurgist in Auburn, Wash., Who pleaded guilty to major fraud, falsified test results for more than 240 steel products, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington said in a statement. When she was sentenced on February 14, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a 1 million fine.
Between 1977 and 2017, Ms. Thomas visited Tacoma, Wash. Worked as a metallurgist at the steel foundry here, owned by Atlas Castings & Technology, and in 2008 Bradken Inc. Had bought, according to the allegations in the case. Ms. Thomas was appointed director of metallurgy for the company in 2009.
Allegedly, Bradkin manufactures steel casings as a subcontractor or supplier to companies that have contracted with the Navy. The company is the Navy’s leading supplier of “cast high-yield” steel used for naval submarines, with prosecutors claiming that the products that were tested were “a significant percentage of the castings produced by Bradken for the Navy.” It was not immediately clear which submarine was affected.
Around 1985 and until 2017, Ms. Thomas was accused of “deliberately plotting and executing a plan to defraud the United States Navy and obtaining money and property through materially false and deceptive pretenses and representations.”
In the example of the “fraud scheme”, the allegation states that Ms. Thomas could sometimes withstand the rigidity of the steel and “the degree of dynamic force” by changing the first digit of the test result.
Ms. Thomas’s false test results led to allegations that “the United States Navy was forced to make contract payments that the Navy would not have made if it had known the true characteristics of steel.”
In a statement filed in federal court Monday by Ms. Thomas’s lawyer, John Carpenter, the former metallurgist said she “took a shortcut and misrepresented the physical.”
“Mrs. Thomas never intended to compromise the integrity of any material, and the government test does not suggest that the structural integrity of any submarine was compromised,” the statement said. She regrets failing to comply with her moral compass – admitting false statements is seldom imagined in her retirement years. “
Bradken’s leadership was not aware of the false test results until May 2017, when laboratory staff found that the results had been “altered and that other discrepancies existed in Bradken’s records,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Following the discovery of the false test, Ms. Thomas agreed to conduct voluntary interviews with federal agents in which she made “false statements” to hide the fact that she had presented hundreds of false results.
In 2019, Ms. Thomas admitted that she had changed some of the results, “but said she should have a good reason to change the results,” the indictment said.
The company took responsibility for the false tests in June 2020, and Bradken paid more than 8 10.8 million in civil settlement on allegations that he made low-grade steel components for installation on U.S. Navy submarines and sold them.
“The Navy has taken extensive steps to ensure the safe operation of the affected submarines,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “These measures will increase the cost and maintenance of monitoring of inferior parts.”
Bradken and the Navy’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday night.
