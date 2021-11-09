Metallurgist Admits She Falsified Test Results for Steel Used in Navy Submarines

A former metallurgist at a foundry that supplies steel used to make U.S. Navy submarines, Tacoma, Wash. In a federal court here, he was found guilty of falsifying test results measuring the strength and toughness of the metal – a practice that was continued by government prosecutors. More than three decades.

Elaine Thomas, 67, a former metallurgist in Auburn, Wash., Who pleaded guilty to major fraud, falsified test results for more than 240 steel products, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington said in a statement. When she was sentenced on February 14, she could face up to 10 years in prison and a 1 million fine.

Between 1977 and 2017, Ms. Thomas visited Tacoma, Wash. Worked as a metallurgist at the steel foundry here, owned by Atlas Castings & Technology, and in 2008 Bradken Inc. Had bought, according to the allegations in the case. Ms. Thomas was appointed director of metallurgy for the company in 2009.

Allegedly, Bradkin manufactures steel casings as a subcontractor or supplier to companies that have contracted with the Navy. The company is the Navy’s leading supplier of “cast high-yield” steel used for naval submarines, with prosecutors claiming that the products that were tested were “a significant percentage of the castings produced by Bradken for the Navy.” It was not immediately clear which submarine was affected.