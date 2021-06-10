Metals and Non-Metals| Download in PDF





NCERT Options for Class 8 Science Chapter 4 – Supplies: Metals and Non-Metals are ready for the most recent NCERT textbook for the present tutorial session 2021-2022.

Get the NCERT Options for Class 8 Science Chapter 4 – Supplies: Metals and Non-Metals from right here to organize on your assessments and exams to be held in 2021-2022. You could find right here the suitable solutions to the questions given in chapter 4 of the most recent NCERT E book for Class 8 Science. With the assistance of those NCERT Options, you’ll positively perceive all of the ideas clearly and rating the specified marls in your Class 8 Science Examination.

NCERT Options for Class 8 Science Chapter 4 – Supplies: Metals and Non-Metals

Workout routines

1. Which of the next might be crushed into skinny sheets?

(a) Zinc

(b) Phosphorus

(c) Sulphur

(d) Oxygen

Reply: (a) Zinc

2. Which of the next statements is appropriate?

(a) All metals are ductile.

(b) All non-metals are ductile.

(c) Typically, metals are ductile.

(d) Some non-metals are ductile.

Reply: (c) Typically, metals are ductile.

3. Fill in the blanks:

(a) Phosphorus is a really _________non-metal.

(b) Metals are ________ conductors of warmth and _________.

(c) Iron is ________reactive than copper.

(d) Metals react with acids to provide _________gas.

Reply:

(a) Phosphorus is a really reactive non-metal.

(b) Metals are good conductors of warmth and electrical energy .

(c) Iron is extra reactive than copper.

(d) Metals react with acids to provide hydrogen gasoline.

4. Mark ‘T’ if the assertion is true and ‘F’ whether it is false.

(a) Typically, non-metals react with acids. ( )

(b) Sodium is a really reactive steel. ( )

(c) Copper displaces zinc from zinc sulphate answer. ( )

(d) Coal might be drawn into wires. ( )

Reply:

(a) False

(b) True

(c) False

(d) False

5. Some properties are listed in the next Desk. Distinguish between metals and non-metals on the premise of those properties.

Properties Metals Non-metals 1. Look

2. Hardness

3. Malleability

4. Ductility

5. Warmth Conduction

6. Conduction of Electrical energy

Reply:

Properties Metals Non-metals 1. Look Lustrous Boring 2. Hardness Laborious Delicate 3. Malleability Might be crushed into skinny sheets Can’t be crushed into skinny sheets 4. Ductility Might be drawn into wires Can’t be drawn into wires 5. Warmth conduction Good conductors of warmth Poor conductors of warmth 6. Conduction of electrical energy Good conductors of electrical energy Poor conductors of electrical energy

6. Give causes for the next.

(a) Aluminium foils are used to wrap meals gadgets.

(b) Immersion rods for heating liquids are made up of metallic substances.

(c) Copper can’t displace zinc from its salt answer.

(d) Sodium and potassium are saved in kerosene.

Reply:

(a) Aluminium foils are used to wrap meals gadgets as a result of aluminium steel is malleable and it may be crushed into skinny sheets.

(b) Immersion rods for heating liquids are made up of metallic substances as a result of metals are good conductors of warmth and electrical energy.

(c) Since solely a extra reactive steel can displace a much less reactive steel from its salt in aqueous answer subsequently copper which is much less reactive than zinc can’t displace zinc from its salt answer.

(d) Sodium and potassium are saved in kerosene as a result of they’re extremely reactive that they vigorously react with oxygen and moisture current in the air.

7. Are you able to retailer lemon pickle in an aluminium utensil? Clarify.

Reply:

No, lemon pickle can’t be saved in aluminium utensils as a result of lemon pickle accommodates acids that may react with aluminium steel to provide hydrogen gasoline. Due to this fact, the pickle will probably be spoiled.

8. Match the substances given in Column A with their makes use of given in Column B.

A B (i) Gold (a) Thermometers (ii) Iron (b) Electrical wire (iii) Aluminium (c) Wrapping meals (iv) Carbon (d) Jewelry (v) Copper (e) Equipment (vi) Mercury (f) Gas

Reply:

A B (i) Gold (d) Jewelry (ii) Iron (e) Equipment (iii) Aluminium (c) Wrapping meals (iv) Carbon (f) Gas (v) Copper (b) Electrical wire (vi) Mercury (a) Thermometers

9. What occurs when

(a) Dilute sulphuric acid is poured on a copper plate?

(b) Iron nails are positioned in copper sulphate answer?

Write phrase equations of the reactions concerned.

Reply:

(a) No response takes place when dilute sulphuric acid is poured on a copper plate as a result of copper is much less reactive.

(b) When iron nails are positioned in copper sulphate answer iron being extra reactive displaces copper from copper sulphate answer. On this response, the blue color of copper sulphate fades and copper will get deposited on iron nail.

Iron + Copper Sulphate → Iron Sulphate + Copper

10. Saloni took a chunk of burning charcoal and collected the gasoline developed in a check tube.

(a) How will she discover the character of the gasoline?

(b) Write down phrase equations of all of the reactions going down in this course of.

Reply:

(a) Add a couple of drops of water to the check tube containing gasoline. Now, cowl the check tube and shake it effectively. Now, check the answer with the blue litmus paper and the purple litmus paper. The blue litmus paper will probably be turned purple. This exhibits that the gasoline is acidic in nature.

(b) Charcoal reacts with oxygen to type carbon dioxide gasoline.

Carbon (from Charcoal) + Oxygen → Carbon dioxide

11. In the future Reeta went to a jeweller’s store together with her mom. Her mom gave an previous gold jewelry to the goldsmith to shine. Subsequent day after they introduced the jewelry again, they discovered that there was a slight loss in its weight. Are you able to counsel a motive for the loss in weight?

Reply:

To shine the gold jewelry, it’s dipped into an acidic answer referred to as aqua regia (a combination of hydrochloric acid and nitric acid). On dipping the gold into this acidic answer, the outer layer of gold dissolves and the inside shiny layer seems. Thus, the elimination of the outer layer of gold causes a slight loss in its weight.

