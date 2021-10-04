Method of compensation for Kovid deaths: Supreme Court approves Centre’s compensation scheme for Kovid victims, states to release funds within 30 days

Highlights Rs 50,000 ex-gratia in case of death due to covid, different from other damages

Payment must be made within 30 days of application

Relatives of the deceased can apply for change in the death certificate

New Delhi

The apex court in its landmark order said that in case of death due to covid, the relatives of the deceased would have to pay an ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000. This amount will be disbursed from the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) within 30 days of submission of application and death certificate etc. This was stated by the Supreme Court while endorsing the guidelines of the NDMA.

What if the cause of death is not written as Kovid in the certificate …?

The apex court also said that the state could not refuse to pay compensation in case of death due to covid. The court said that in case of death due to covid, if the cause of death is not written in the certificate, the state government cannot refuse to pay compensation on this basis alone. The apex court said that the relatives of the deceased could apply for change of certificate before the concerned authority and grievance redressal committee and submit medical documents related to the death due to covid. A revised death certificate will then be issued.

Amount above and beyond the amount paid from other schemes

A bench headed by Supreme Court Justice MR Shah said that in case of death due to covid, the state government would provide Rs 50,000 grace to the relatives of the deceased from the SDRF. This amount has been fixed as the minimum amount under the Disaster Management Act. This amount will be in addition to any compensation amount paid by the Central Government or State Governments from other schemes. The District Disaster Management Authority i.e. the district administration should be made widely aware of the ex-gratia payment through print and electronic means.

X-Gracia will be paid within 30 days of application

The apex court said that if the relatives of the deceased had submitted an application for ex-gratia amount and a certificate relating to the death of Kovid had been submitted, the district authority should pay the ex-gratia amount within 30 days. 50 thousand to the relatives of the deceased. The apex court in its judgment also said that as per the guidelines of the Central Government dated September 11, 2021, it was stated that compensation would be paid in the case of Kovid’s death, but that would not be the final conclusion. If the document indicates that the cause of death was Covid’s death, an ex-gratia amount will be paid. No state government can refuse to pay the ex-gratia amount on the ground that the cause of death was not mentioned by the concerned authority in the death authority. In such a case, if the relatives of the deceased have a complaint about the death certificate, they can take the complaint to the committee set up at the district level and request for change in the certificate.

Medical documents will have to be submitted to the committee

The court said that for this, the applicant can submit the medical related documents of the deceased person and the documents like Kovid and RTPCR test report etc. to the district level authority during the treatment. If he is still not satisfied, he can take his complaint to the grievance redressal committee. When the case comes before the grievance redressal committee, the committee will examine all the medical records of the deceased. The committee will have the power to request records from the hospital during this period and will make a decision and issue a certificate within 30 days after all tests.

When will you get a medical certificate in case of death due to corona?

The Supreme Court has said that if a corona dies within 30 days of receiving a positive report, it will be considered a cowardly death. In the meantime, even if the patient is out of the hospital, he will be considered a cowardly death. If the treatment continues in the hospital, even if the death occurs after 30 days, it will still be considered covid death. Even if someone commits suicide after the covid is positive, such death within 30 days will be considered a covid death and in all these cases the relatives of the deceased will get Rs 50,000 as ex gratia.

Binding orders on States and Union Territories

The Supreme Court has said that the relatives of the patient can request the documents related to the treatment from the hospital where the patient is undergoing treatment. If necessary, the grievance redressal committee will have the authority to request documents from the hospital. The apex court has asked the central government to issue guidelines for all the states as per the apex court order and said the apex court order would be binding on all.

The NDMA had submitted guidelines after the June 30 order

The apex court in its landmark order on June 30 had said that the NDMA (National Disaster Management Authority) should formulate guidelines within six weeks to compensate the families of those who died due to covid. The Supreme Court had ruled that it was the statutory duty of the NDMA to formulate guidelines that minimum compensation should be paid in case of death due to covid.

What are the guidelines of NDMA?

To this end, NDMA has issued guidelines to pay Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the relatives of the deceased in case of death due to Kovid epidemic.

The apex court was told that the National Authority has fixed Rs 50,000 ex-gratia in case of death due to covid. For this, Kovid death certificate has to be submitted. The state government will provide the money from SDRF and the district disaster management authority will distribute the money.

-Any claimant will submit the required documents and death certificate to the concerned authority and after the documents are prepared, it will be verified and he will be thanked within 30 days.

This amount will be linked to Aadhaar and the families of the deceased will receive the amount through the Director Benefit Transfer process.