Metro Exodus on PC adds support for PS5 controller’s amazing adaptive triggers



Metro Exodus has turn into one of many first PC video games to support the PS5 DualSense controller’s haptic suggestions and adaptive triggers due to a latest patch. Though many PC video games already support the PS5 controller’s primary options, with Valve including support for it to its Steam Enter API final 12 months, Metro Exodus now helps its superior haptics, in addition to its set off options, which add additional resistance relying on what you’re doing in-game.

Movies posted by Twitter consumer @mrdomino_ and VGC’s Andy Robinson present the characteristic in motion, together with displaying the controller’s proper set off springing again with the recoil from varied weapons. It’s nothing new in comparison with what we’ve seen from native PS5 video games like Returnal, but it surely’s nice to see that very same performance replicated on PC.

The patch means Metro Exodus’s full support for the controller has really arrived on PC earlier than the PS5 itself. The official PS5 model of the sport isn’t as a consequence of launch till June 18th, when it’ll embody full support for the controller’s haptic options alongside different options like ray tracing.

There seems to be a few downsides for PC gamers, nonetheless, with VGC reporting that the superior DualSense options solely appear to work over a wired connection, and never wirelessly. Tom’s {Hardware} additionally experiences that the characteristic is unique to the Steam model of the sport, and received’t work on purchases from the Epic Video games Retailer or GOG. We’ve adopted up with the sport’s writer for affirmation.