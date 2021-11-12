Metro Rail Jobs: GMRC Recruitment for Various Posts, Salary up to 2.6 lakhs, see full details – gmrc Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 for various posts, Salary up to 2.6 Lakh

Metro Rail Recruitment 2021:If you want a job in Metro Rail, this is a golden opportunity to apply for you. Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) has published notification for recruitment of various managerial posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website of GMRC, gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to submit online application is November 30, 2021.



Preference will be given to candidates working in Indian Railways, Metro Railways, Railway Association, Central Government or State Government. Please read the information given here carefully before applying. Post-wise educational qualifications and age limits can be checked in the notification. Below is a direct link to GMRC Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 notification.

Vacancy Details (GMRC Metro Rail Vacancy 2021 Details)

Civil-Environment and Safety (Project Branch) includes Additional General Manager (Environment and Social), Additional General Manager (Security), Deputy General Manager (Social), Assistant Manager (Social or General Expert), Assistant Manager (Environment) and Engineer (Environment). Is. There is one vacancy for each environmental vacancy. In the O&M wing, there is one vacancy for Joint General Manager (E&M), one vacancy for Deputy General Manager (Safety-O&M) and one vacancy for Deputy General Manager (Store) and two vacancies for Rail cum Road Vehicle Operator.

How to get a job in Metro Rail?

Eligible candidates must apply online through the official website mentioned above. Eligible applicants will be appointed on the basis of interview round. GMRC will announce the date, time and place of the interview in advance.

Pay scale

Civil-Environment and Security (Project Wing)

1. Additional General Manager (Environment and Social) – 100000 – 260000 to Rs.

2 Additional General Manager (Security) – Rs.100000 – 260000

3 Deputy General Manager (Social) – Rs.70000 – 200000

4 Assistant Managers (Social / Gender Specialist) – Rs.50000 – 160,000

5 Assistant Manager (Environment) – Rs.50000 – 160000

6 Engineer (Environment) – Rs. 35000 – 110000

O&M Wing

1 Joint General Manager (E&M) – Rs.100000 – 260000

2 Deputy General Manager (Security-O&M) – Rs.70000 – 200000

3 Deputy General Manager (Store) – Rs.70000 – 200000

4 Rail cum Road Vehicle (RRV) Operators – Rs 16000 – 50000

