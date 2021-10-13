Metro Rail Jobs: Manager, JE, Assistant Manager, Salary Get jobs here for various positions up to 2.40 lakhs – Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 for various posts in appy online gmrc, Salary over 2 lakhs
Highlights
- A golden opportunity to get a job in Metro Railway.
- Recruitment for many positions, you will get a good salary.
- Apply online by November 12, 2021.
A total of 31 vacancies will be filled in various posts including executive and non-executive through GMRC Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 campaign. Candidates who have completed ITI to BE or BTech degree in related trades have a good chance to apply for Metro Railway job. The direct link to the GMRC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.
Vacancy Details (GMRC Vacancy 2021 Details)
Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) – 1 post
Assistant Manager (Signaling) – 2 posts
Assistant Manager (L&E) – 3 posts
Joint General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 1 post
Deputy General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 1 post
Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 2 posts
Assistant Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts
Senior Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 3 posts
Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 2 posts
Assistant Divisional Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts
Junior Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts
Maintainer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts
Who can apply?
Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized University, for Assistant Department Engineer and Junior Engineer. The maintainer must have an ITI certificate. For other posts, candidates with BE or BTech in the relevant trade can apply. Read the instructions carefully for more details.
This is the salary (pay scale)
Joint General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.90000 to Rs.40000
Assistant Manager – Rs.50,000 to Rs.160,000
Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.60000 to Rs.180000
Deputy General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs
Senior Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.46000 to Rs.45000
Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs. 40000 to 125000
Assistant Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.35000 to Rs.10000
Junior Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.3000 to Rs.100000
Maintainer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs
GMRC Recruitment Notification 2021
Official website link
