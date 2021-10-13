Metro Rail Jobs: Manager, JE, Assistant Manager, Salary Get jobs here for various positions up to 2.40 lakhs – Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 for various posts in appy online gmrc, Salary over 2 lakhs

Highlights A golden opportunity to get a job in Metro Railway.

Recruitment for many positions, you will get a good salary.

Apply online by November 12, 2021.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation Limited (GMRC) has issued recruitment notification for the posts of Manager, Engineer and Maintainer. Candidates who want to get a job in Metro Railway can apply online by visiting the official website of GMRC gujaratmetrorail.com. The last date to submit online application is 12 November 2021.



A total of 31 vacancies will be filled in various posts including executive and non-executive through GMRC Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 campaign. Candidates who have completed ITI to BE or BTech degree in related trades have a good chance to apply for Metro Railway job. The direct link to the GMRC Recruitment 2021 notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (GMRC Vacancy 2021 Details)

Assistant Manager (Rolling Stock) – 1 post

Assistant Manager (Signaling) – 2 posts

Assistant Manager (L&E) – 3 posts

Joint General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 1 post

Deputy General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 1 post

Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 2 posts

Assistant Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts

Senior Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 3 posts

Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 2 posts

Assistant Divisional Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts

Junior Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts

Maintainer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – 4 posts

Who can apply?

Diploma in Civil Engineering from any recognized University, for Assistant Department Engineer and Junior Engineer. The maintainer must have an ITI certificate. For other posts, candidates with BE or BTech in the relevant trade can apply. Read the instructions carefully for more details.

This is the salary (pay scale)

Joint General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.90000 to Rs.40000

Assistant Manager – Rs.50,000 to Rs.160,000

Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.60000 to Rs.180000

Deputy General Manager (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs

Senior Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.46000 to Rs.45000

Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs. 40000 to 125000

Assistant Department Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.35000 to Rs.10000

Junior Engineer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs.3000 to Rs.100000

Maintainer (Civil / Track (O&M)) – Rs

GMRC Recruitment Notification 2021

Official website link