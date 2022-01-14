Metro Rail Jobs: Metro Rail Job 2022: Job Opportunity in Metro Rail, Total 103 Vacancies in Various Posts, Salary Up to 2 Lakh – gmrc Metro Rail Recruitment 2022 for Managerial Posts, Salary Up to 2 Lakh

(*2*)GMRC Metro Rail Recruitment 2022:Gujarat Metro Rail Company Restricted (GMRC) has issued notification for 2022 Recruitment of Supervisor Posts. and eligible candidates can apply on-line via the official web site of GMRC gujaratmetrorail.com. The recruitment drive has been organized to fill a complete of 103 vacancies in varied posts in Gujarat Metro Railway.



In case you are trying for a job in Metro Rail then it is a nice alternative to apply. Eligible candidates can apply on-line by visiting the official web site of Gujarat Metro on or earlier than eleventh February 2022. Chosen candidates shall be paid greater than Rs 2 lakh. For the put up of Common Supervisor (Operations and Upkeep) a most of Rs. Is 120000-280000. For full data, make certain to learn the GMRC Metro Rail Job Notification beneath.

Emptiness particulars

Senior Deputy Common Supervisor: 4 posts

Deputy Common Supervisor: 4 posts

Supervisor (Civil): 17 posts

Assistant Supervisor (Civil): 6 posts

Common Supervisor: 8 posts

Extra GM E&M: 1 put up

JGM (Cigarettes and PSD): 5 posts

Senior DGM: 5 posts

DGM: 16 posts

Admin: 21 posts

Assistant Supervisor: 12 posts

Engineer (Senior Class): 4 posts

Total variety of vacancies – 103 posts

Who can apply?

BE or BTech diploma in the related area from a acknowledged college or establishment. The utmost age restrict for put up clever candidates is 28 years to 55 years. Learn the directions fastidiously for extra particulars.

Choice course of

Eligible candidates shall be known as for choice spherical of interview. The time, date and place of the interview shall be notified to the candidates via a name letter on their web site. Candidates are suggested to regulate the web site for the newest updates.

