Metro Rail Jobs: Metro Rail Jobs: Get jobs in Metro Rail without exams, apply for graduates, Salary up to 2.25 Lakh – Metro Rail Recruitment for various posts in 2021 cmrl, Salary up to 2.25 Lakh

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: If you want a well-paying job in Metro Rail, there is good news for you. Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has issued notification for recruitment of GM, AGM, DGM and Manager posts. Eligible candidates for some of these posts will be paid up to Rs 2.25 lakh per month. Chennai Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 applications have started.



To apply for the Metro Rail Job (Metro Rail Recruitment 2021) campaign, one has to visit the official website of CMRS chennaimetrorail.org. The deadline to apply is October 29, 2021. If you also want to get a job in Metro Railway, read carefully the important information of Chennai Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 given below. A direct link to the notification will also be found below.

Vacancy Details (Metro Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

GM (Elevated Construction) 1 post

GM (underground construction) 2 posts

AGM (Legal) 1 post

DGM (Track) 1 post

Manager (Track) 2 posts



Who can apply?

Candidates who have done ME, MTech to BE or BTech (Civil) from any recognized university can apply for this recruitment (CMRL Recruitment 2021). Post-wise experience is given separately. On the other hand, if we talk about the age limit, the candidates for the post of GM should be 45 years to 55 years, AGM – 52 years, DGM – 40 years and manager – 38 years. You can visit the notification link for more details.

Selection process

The selection process consists of a two-stage process, an interview and then a medical examination. The selection process will take into account various factors such as knowledge, skills, understanding, attitude, aptitude and physical fitness.

Application fee

For general and other category candidates, the application fee is Rs.300 and for SC (SC), ST (ST) application fee is Rs.50, which is non-refundable.

Chennai Metro Railway Recruitment 2021: Learn how to apply

Prescribed application form along with required documents should be sent by hard copy only to CMRL by post or by courier to Joint General Manager (HR) Chennai Metro Rail Limited CMRL Depot, Administration Building, Poonamlli High Road, Coimbatore, Chennai – 600 107. Candidates can visit the official website of Chennai Metro for more relevant details.

Pay scale

GM (Elevated Construction) – Rs. 2,25,000

GM (Underground Construction) – Rs. 2,25,000

DGM (Track) – Rs

Manager (Tracking) – Rs

