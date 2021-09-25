Metro Railway Jobs: Metro Railway Jobs: Vacancies for ITI Pass Graduates, Salary up to Rs 2.60 Lakh, Apply Here – Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Various Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.60 Lakh
A total of 96 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) at punemetrorail.org. Before applying, you can check the vacancy details, eligibility, pay scale etc. here. The direct link of Maharashtra Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 notification is given below for detailed information.
Vacancy Details (Metro Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies out of which there are 1 vacancy each for the posts of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Division Engineer, 23 vacancies for Senior Station. Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator, 3 vacancies for Senior Department Engineer, 18 vacancies for Junior Engineer, 43 vacancies for Senior Technician and 4 vacancies for Account Assistant. Hmmm.
Selection process
The selection process will include personal interview followed by document verification and post-grade medical examination.
Application fee
Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400. Application fee is waived for SC / ST and women candidates.
Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale
Additional Chief Project Manager-1,00,000 – 2,60,000 Rs
Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical and Mechanical – 80,000 – 2,20,000 Rs
Deputy General Manager (Security, Training and Coordination) – Rs.70000 to Rs.2000000
Assistant Manager (Systems Analyst – BIM & SAP) – Rs.50,000 to Rs.160,000
Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) – Rs.40,000 – Rs. 125,000
Senior Divisional Engineer (Track) – 01 post – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000
Senior Department Engineer (Traction) – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000
Senior Department Engineer (MEP) – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000
Department Engineer (IT) – Rs.40,000 to Rs.25,000
Junior Engineer (Signals and Telecommunications) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
Junior Engineer (Traction) – Rs. 3,000 – 1,00,000
Junior Engineer (MEP / AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) – Rs.33,000 – 1,00,000
Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
Senior Technician (Traction) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
Senior Technician (MEP) – Rs.33,000 – 1,00,000
Senior Mason – Rs. 33,000 – Rs. 1,00,000
Senior Technician (Signals and Telecommunications) – Rs. 33,000 – Rs. 1,00,000
Senior Technician (Fitter) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000
Account Assistant (Finance) – Rs. 25,000- 80,000
Maharashtra Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification
Official website
