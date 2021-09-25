Metro Railway Jobs: Metro Railway Jobs: Vacancies for ITI Pass Graduates, Salary up to Rs 2.60 Lakh, Apply Here – Metro Rail Recruitment 2021 Apply Online for Various Posts, Salary up to Rs 2.60 Lakh

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021, Maha Metro Jobs: If you want to get a job in Metro Railway, apply soon. Graduate candidates will get a good salary if they pass ITI (ITI Jobs). Can apply for various positions including Junior Engineer, Senior Technician. Applications will be accepted online only. The application deadline is October 14, 2021 or earlier.



A total of 96 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro) at punemetrorail.org. Before applying, you can check the vacancy details, eligibility, pay scale etc. here. The direct link of Maharashtra Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 notification is given below for detailed information.

Vacancy Details (Metro Railway Vacancy 2021 Details)

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 96 vacancies out of which there are 1 vacancy each for the posts of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Division Engineer, 23 vacancies for Senior Station. Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator, 3 vacancies for Senior Department Engineer, 18 vacancies for Junior Engineer, 43 vacancies for Senior Technician and 4 vacancies for Account Assistant. Hmmm.

Selection process

The selection process will include personal interview followed by document verification and post-grade medical examination.

Application fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs.400. Application fee is waived for SC / ST and women candidates.

Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale

Additional Chief Project Manager-1,00,000 – 2,60,000 Rs

Senior Deputy General Manager (Electrical and Mechanical – 80,000 – 2,20,000 Rs

Deputy General Manager (Security, Training and Coordination) – Rs.70000 to Rs.2000000

Assistant Manager (Systems Analyst – BIM & SAP) – Rs.50,000 to Rs.160,000

Senior Station Controller / Traffic Controller / Depot Controller / Train Operator Signal, Operation and Maintenance (O&M) – Rs.40,000 – Rs. 125,000

Senior Divisional Engineer (Track) – 01 post – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000

Senior Department Engineer (Traction) – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000

Senior Department Engineer (MEP) – Rs. 46,000 – Rs. 1,45,000

Department Engineer (IT) – Rs.40,000 to Rs.25,000

Junior Engineer (Signals and Telecommunications) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

Junior Engineer (Traction) – Rs. 3,000 – 1,00,000

Junior Engineer (MEP / AC & Refrigeration / Plumbing) – Rs.33,000 – 1,00,000

Junior Engineer (Civil / Track) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

Senior Technician (Traction) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

Senior Technician (MEP) – Rs.33,000 – 1,00,000

Senior Mason – Rs. 33,000 – Rs. 1,00,000

Senior Technician (Signals and Telecommunications) – Rs. 33,000 – Rs. 1,00,000

Senior Technician (Fitter) – Rs. 33,000 – 1,00,000

Account Assistant (Finance) – Rs. 25,000- 80,000

Maharashtra Metro Railway Recruitment 2021 Notification

Official website