Metro Recruitment 2021: Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 96 Vacancies at mahametro.org

Metro Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller/ Traffic Controller/ Depot Controller/ Train Operator, Senior Section . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021. According to the official notification, 96 posts will be filled. The process of online application has been started at mahametro.org.

Vacancy Details:

Additional Chief Project Manager – 1 Post

Senior Deputy General Manager – 1 Post

Deputy General Manager – 1 Post

Assistant Manager – 1 Post

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator – 23 Posts

Senior Section Engineer – 3 Posts

Section Engineer – 1 Post

Junior Engineer – 18 Posts

Senior Technician – 43 Posts

Account Assistant – 4 Posts

To apply for the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, candidates should have full time B.E. from recognized institute. / Should have B.Tech degree. B.E in Civil Engineering to apply for the post of Senior Section Engineer. / Must have B.Tech. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.

Age Range:

Additional Chief Project Manager – 53 Years

Senior Deputy General Manager-48 Years

Deputy General Manager – 45 Years

Assistant Manager – 35 Years

Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator- UR- 40 Years, OBC- 43 Years, SC/ST- 45 Years

Senior Section Engineer-40 Years

Section Engineer – 40 Years

Junior Engineer – 40 Years

Senior Technician – 40 Years

Account Assistant – 32 Years

For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.

Selected candidates for the posts of Additional Chief Project Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,00,000 – 2,60,000. Selected candidates for the posts of Senior Deputy General Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 80,000 – 2,20,000. Selected candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000.

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 October 2021. Maha Metro, Pune will not be responsible for any network problem/interruption in submission of online application for any reason during the entire period of online application on Maha Metro website.

