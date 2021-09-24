Metro Recruitment 2021: Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 96 Vacancies at mahametro.org
Metro Recruitment 2021: Selected candidates for the posts of Additional Chief Project Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,00,000 – 2,60,000.
Metro Recruitment 2021: Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has issued a notification for the recruitment to the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller/ Traffic Controller/ Depot Controller/ Train Operator, Senior Section . Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021. According to the official notification, 96 posts will be filled. The process of online application has been started at mahametro.org.
Vacancy Details:
Additional Chief Project Manager – 1 Post
Senior Deputy General Manager – 1 Post
Deputy General Manager – 1 Post
Assistant Manager – 1 Post
Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator – 23 Posts
Senior Section Engineer – 3 Posts
Section Engineer – 1 Post
Junior Engineer – 18 Posts
Senior Technician – 43 Posts
Account Assistant – 4 Posts
To apply for the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, candidates should have full time B.E. from recognized institute. / Should have B.Tech degree. B.E in Civil Engineering to apply for the post of Senior Section Engineer. / Must have B.Tech. For complete details of educational qualification, candidates see official notification.
Age Range:
Additional Chief Project Manager – 53 Years
Senior Deputy General Manager-48 Years
Deputy General Manager – 45 Years
Assistant Manager – 35 Years
Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator- UR- 40 Years, OBC- 43 Years, SC/ST- 45 Years
Senior Section Engineer-40 Years
Section Engineer – 40 Years
Junior Engineer – 40 Years
Senior Technician – 40 Years
Account Assistant – 32 Years
For complete information about age limit, candidates see official notification.
Selected candidates for the posts of Additional Chief Project Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 1,00,000 – 2,60,000. Selected candidates for the posts of Senior Deputy General Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 80,000 – 2,20,000. Selected candidates for the posts of Deputy General Manager will be given a pay scale of Rs 70,000 – 2,00,000.
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 14 October 2021. Maha Metro, Pune will not be responsible for any network problem/interruption in submission of online application for any reason during the entire period of online application on Maha Metro website.
