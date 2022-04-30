Metro Recruitment: Best Job Opportunity in Metro, Apply Before This Date – Chennai Metro Recruitment: Apply for 14 Posts by May 14, details here
Vacancy details
General Manager (Signaling and Telecommunication): 1 post
General Manager (Operations): 1 post
General Manager (Electrical): 1 post
General Manager (HR): 1 post
General Manager (Planning and Business Development) 1 post
Additional General Manager (Underground Construction): 2 posts
Additional General Manager (IT & AFC): 1 post
Co-General Manager (Underground Construction): 1 post
Co-General Manager (Architecture): 2
Deputy General Manager (Marketing): 1
Deputy Manager (Transport Planning): 1
Chief Vigilance Officer: 1
Apply like this
Applications are to be submitted offline. Candidates should submit the duly filled application form along with the attached form in hardcopy and a set of prescribed application fee (DD / NEFT) and self-attested certificate of educational qualification, experience certificate, birth certificate, community certificate supported by biodata. Copies should be sent to the address given below-
Co-General Manager (HR)
Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamally High Road, Coimbatore, Chennai – 600107.
