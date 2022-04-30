Metro Recruitment: Best Job Opportunity in Metro, Apply Before This Date – Chennai Metro Recruitment: Apply for 14 Posts by May 14, details here

Chennai Metro Rail Limited has invited applications for various posts. This is a great opportunity for government job seekers in Metro (government job). Eligible candidates can apply for these posts till May 14. For recruitment notification, application and other information one has to visit career portal chennaimetrorail.org. You will find all the information on this website. If you want to apply for this vacancy, read the information given below carefully.General Manager (Signaling and Telecommunication): 1 post

General Manager (Operations): 1 post

General Manager (Electrical): 1 post

General Manager (HR): 1 post

General Manager (Planning and Business Development) 1 post

Additional General Manager (Underground Construction): 2 posts

Additional General Manager (IT & AFC): 1 post

Co-General Manager (Underground Construction): 1 post

Co-General Manager (Architecture): 2

Deputy General Manager (Marketing): 1

Deputy Manager (Transport Planning): 1

Chief Vigilance Officer: 1

Apply like this

Applications are to be submitted offline. Candidates should submit the duly filled application form along with the attached form in hardcopy and a set of prescribed application fee (DD / NEFT) and self-attested certificate of educational qualification, experience certificate, birth certificate, community certificate supported by biodata. Copies should be sent to the address given below-

Co-General Manager (HR)

Chennai Metro Rail Limited, CMRL Depot, Admin Building, Poonamally High Road, Coimbatore, Chennai – 600107.