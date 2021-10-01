Metropolitan Opera returns with ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’

After eight minutes of applause, the curtain was dropped for the final time, and several members of the cast of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”, the first opera by a black musician in the Metropolitan Opera’s 138-history, began. Weeping.

“It’s crazy,” said musician Terrence Blanchard as he hugged singers, dancers and musicians backstage during the opening night on Monday. “This is amazing.”

The Met was finally back, more than a year and a half after the pandemic forced it to shut down — costing the company $150 million in revenue, leaving most of its workers without pay and hikes, once That, again, prompted pressing questions about how Opera could survive its latest challenges. It was during the prolonged shutdown, as the nation faced renewed racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd, that the company switched gears and chose to “Fire”, which, for the latter season, would be the gala. The opening night was slated for. Will mark his return to the Opera House.