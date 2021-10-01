Metropolitan Opera returns with ‘Fire Shut Up in My Bones’
After eight minutes of applause, the curtain was dropped for the final time, and several members of the cast of “Fire Shut Up in My Bones”, the first opera by a black musician in the Metropolitan Opera’s 138-history, began. Weeping.
“It’s crazy,” said musician Terrence Blanchard as he hugged singers, dancers and musicians backstage during the opening night on Monday. “This is amazing.”
The Met was finally back, more than a year and a half after the pandemic forced it to shut down — costing the company $150 million in revenue, leaving most of its workers without pay and hikes, once That, again, prompted pressing questions about how Opera could survive its latest challenges. It was during the prolonged shutdown, as the nation faced renewed racial injustice following the police killing of George Floyd, that the company switched gears and chose to “Fire”, which, for the latter season, would be the gala. The opening night was slated for. Will mark his return to the Opera House.
It was not only the long-overdue breaking of a racial barrier that made the likes of “Fire” remarkable: it was also the first time that the Met had opened a season with a work by a living musician since 1966, when it was released. was transferred. Its Lincoln Center home with Samuel Barber’s “Antony and Cleopatra”. But it fits very well with the strategy of the company’s general manager, Peter Gelb, to attract new and more diverse audiences to offset the Met’s recent box-office decline and revive interest in the opera with new, upbeat productions. Trying to – a need that became more urgent with the pandemic.
“It’s all about keeping the art form alive,” Gelb said in an interview. “We’re firing on all cylinders right now, trying to make Opera accessible to as many people as possible.”
The opening of “Fire” aired the Hollywood premiere. Director Spike Lee was there cheering on Blanchard, who wrote the scores for many of his films. He sat across the aisle from singer David Byrne, who was a few rows away from actor Wendell Pierce. Jazz musician John Batiste was there. And while the Met has long broadcast its opening nights on screen in Times Square, it was also shown live for the first time at Marcus Garvey Park in Harlem, drawing more than 1,700 spectators.
It was just the kind of big event the Met has tried to create in recent years: thronging striking productions by South African artist William Kentridge in hopes of attracting an art crowd; or the Philip Glass opera that could bring Brooklyn Academy of Music enthusiasts to the Met; Or the recent new production of “Porgy and Bess” to appeal to Gershwin fans.
But selling more than 725,200 tickets for its cavernous opera house this season was a challenge even before the pandemic struck, as the old model in which customers would buy tickets for six or more productions a year has faded. With opera audiences dwindling—the average age in recent seasons was 57—it remains to be seen whether operas will return in larger numbers with the Delta version still a concern. The decline in tourism, especially international tourism, is another major concern.
The country’s largest performing arts organization, The Met, is grappling with a range of other challenges, including the high cost of growing live opera, which often requires lavish productions, a large orchestra and chorus and star singers. Its annual budget is about $300 million. The Met is also grappling with skepticism among some patrons about innovation in opera. Many dyed wool fans favor repertory standards over more contemporary offerings such as “La Boheme” and “The Magic Flute”.
Gelb said he believes the resistance has waned as several new productions proved to be box-office hits, including “Porgy and Bess” and Philip Glass’s “Akhnaten”, both of which hit the screens in 2019. Will return this season after runs.
“The musicians who are writing operas today are writing in a more accessible style,” he said. “They want audience success.”
Many fans celebrated the return of live opera and the arrival of “Fire”, which was written by Charles M., a columnist for The New York Times. Blow’s 2014 memoir about his turbulent upbringing in Louisiana.
New York University freshman Jamie Lockhart attends the inauguration with her mother after watching “Porgy and Bess” in 2019. Lockhart, who is Black, said she was excited to see the first opera by a Black composer at the Met.
“It probably should have happened before, but I’m glad it happened now,” she said. “I wonder if this is something I get to see for the first time.”
Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, which helped underwrite “Fire” with a $1.25 million grant, said the opera was a reminder of the importance of featuring a diverse array of performers. The foundation is also supporting the Met premiere of Anthony Davis’ “X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X” in 2023.
“What we saw on Monday night is what happens in America when diversity comes to the fore, when we see creativity we haven’t been able to see,” Walker said. “If opera is to flourish as an art form in America in the future, such productions cannot be an exception outside of mainstream canon.”
The Met recently hired its first diversity officer, Marcia Sales. It has only three black managing directors on its board of 45; Of the eight people on its musical staff, only one is Black, and only two members of its 84-member orchestra. The Met has significantly increased the number of black singers in its chorus for several productions this season, including “Boris Godunov” and “Die Meistersinger von Nuremberg”, originally released in 2019 for “Porgy and Bess”. Use hired singers.
Before the performance on Monday, the Met’s music director Yannick Nezat-Seguin left notes on the music stands and on the artists’ desks. “History is being made tonight!” He has written.
In an interview, Nezette-Seguin said that he did not see the Met’s challenge as “aging out of the old”, but that the opera needed to be accessible and reflect a wide range of experiences.
“Opera is for everyone,” he said. “If it speaks to everyone, it needs stories coming from more different perspectives rather than just male Europeans.”
For the musicians at the Met, the return of live opera was an emotional occasion.
Kenneth Floyd, a member of the Met’s chorus who performed in “Fire,” worked at a disinfection company for part of the pandemic. The chorus got in touch with Zoom, with singers encouraging each other and sharing tips on filling out unemployment applications.
“It was like 18 months of being away from your family, your baby, and suddenly we’re back together,” said Floyd, 46.
As he put on his wig and glanced at his music on Monday, Floyd, who is Black, remembers when he was a kid and only saw a few people of color in the audience: his relatives. He said the protest on Monday felt different because of the new faces in the auditorium.
“You can feel the energy,” he said.
In the auditorium, Mercedes Valdes, a start since 1978, played a slew of programs and greeted longtime patrons. He said that reopening the Met after the shutdown was one of the most memorable moments of his career, the equivalent of listening to Luciano Pavarotti.
Valdés, who identifies as an Afro-Cuban, said she was delighted to see the face of baritone Will Liverman, who is black, on the show’s cover.
“A lot of people of color feel excluded,” she said. “It’s a good start because it’s really going to make history.”
Die-hard fans of the Met cheered the return of the live opera, applauding at the start of the performance as crystal chandeliers fell on the ceiling and the lights dimmed.
Shari Smith, a former clarinetist in the US Army Field Band, travels from her home in Maryland for the opening night of her 59th birthday. She created a dress featuring the Met’s images for the occasion.
“I missed the music, the costumes, the creativity — everything,” Smith said.
New York-based Caroline Huggins, who has been going to opera for four decades, said she was influenced by the history of the time. “It’s like the pinnacle of my life so far,” said Huggins, who is black and in her early ’80s.
On Monday, accompanied by her sister, she cheered from her usual seat in the orchestra’s Roe Wai.
After the performance she said, “I’m excited again.” “I’m thrilled. I just feel great about it.”
