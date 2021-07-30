Mets Acquire Javier Baez in Trade With Cubs

The Mets hit Friday’s trade deadline with an offense averaging just 3.85 points per game. Only two teams were worse: the Texas Rangers and the Pittsburgh Pirates, and both sit last in their division.

The Mets, of course, have led the National League East for months (every day since May 8, to be precise), with the help of a weak squad around them. They held a three-and-a-half-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday afternoon when they added a big bat in an effort to retire down the home stretch.

Javier Baez, a two-time infielder with 22 homers this season, joined the Mets with starter Trevor Williams and struck a deal with the Chicago Cubs. The Mets sent outfield prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong to the Cubs.

Baez, 28, won a Silver Slugger award at second base in 2018 and a Gold Glove at shortstop last year. The Cubs took him ninth overall in the 2011 draft, a spot after Cleveland drafted another Puerto Rico-born midfielder – Francisco Lindor, now the Mets shortstop.