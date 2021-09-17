Mets and Yankees clash over whistleblower charges
Three home runs by Francisco Lindor of the Mets, including a forward shot in the eighth inning, appeared to be enough to qualify as a memorable Subway Series game.
But later what anyone was talking about was whistling.
As Lindor circled the bases after his second home run in the sixth inning, he pointed to the whistle as a sign of accusation that the Yankees were whistling in the dugout on Saturday, to indicate what the Mets pitch. were throwing.
“I can’t accuse him of whistling for signs because I’m not 100 percent,” Lindor told reporters after the game. “But I know what I heard, and I felt like something out of the ordinary was going on.”
Giancarlo Stanton of the Yankees leveled the game 6-6 with his homer in seventh place. As he was scoring the second goal, he nearly came to a halt and fell on Lindor, who was playing shortstop. This time, both the benches gave the nod and even the relief corps dutifully came out of the bullpen. There was much meeting around and exchange of words, but the matter did not escalate to a full-scale dispute.
After the game, Stanton said that he was inspired to say something by Lindor’s own vocal home run trot.
As to allegations of pitch-tipping, Yankee manager Aaron Boone said: “The last few nights, we’ve been loud over there. Not doing anything.”
Regarding Sunday night’s feud, he said, “Boys will be boys, and that’s about it.”
Mets manager Luis Rojas wanted no part of the discussion. “I’m not going to talk about the events that unfolded,” he said.
The last laugh went to the Mets, however, when Lindor hit his third homer of the night in the eighth inning. This gave his team a 7-6 win and a two-three series win over the Yankees.
It was the first three-homer game for Lindor, who has struggled at the plate this year, and it made him the first player to achieve the feat in a Subway Series game.
New York fans have been known to sometimes reward players who show passion – even to the point of contention – compared to those who only perform well. Lindor, who arrived in a trade in the off-season, was asked whether a feud with the rival Yankees had made him a true New Yorker, but he does not believe he has reached that position.
“I don’t have an accent yet,” she said smiling.
Lindor’s furiousness, however, may go some way towards reassuring Mets fans, who were outraged earlier this month by several players offering thumbs-up gestures to their own fans.
Weekend games were especially charged as the Yankees remain in a wild-card race with the Red Sox and Blue Jays, and the Mets hang out on the outskirts of the National League playoff picture as well. The drama was heightened as the series coincided with the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks. The teams had entered the field on Saturday symbolically together. By Sunday, business was conducted between the rivals as usual.
