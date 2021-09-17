Mets and Yankees clash over whistleblower charges

Three home runs by Francisco Lindor of the Mets, including a forward shot in the eighth inning, appeared to be enough to qualify as a memorable Subway Series game.

But later what anyone was talking about was whistling.

As Lindor circled the bases after his second home run in the sixth inning, he pointed to the whistle as a sign of accusation that the Yankees were whistling in the dugout on Saturday, to indicate what the Mets pitch. were throwing.

“I can’t accuse him of whistling for signs because I’m not 100 percent,” Lindor told reporters after the game. “But I know what I heard, and I felt like something out of the ordinary was going on.”