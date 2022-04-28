Mets’ Buck Showalter engages in talks with MLB as more batters continue to get hit



The New York Mets That was enough.

The Mets have led the league in pitch injury this season, including 19 in the last 20 games, but before reaching that mark against Wednesday. St. Louis Cardinals , When third baseman JD Davis suffered a leg injury in the eighth inning, manager Buck Schulter revealed that he had already had a conversation with him. MLB About the problem

“Billy [Eppler] And I’m talking to the league, “said Schwalter Cut . “We do our homework for the other teams, but I’m worried about one team. I’m not worried about the other 29 teams.”

He continued: “I spoke to the league office today and it is a matter of concern to Billy. It is about safety and health. It is more important to try to get your hands on it. It is quite clear that this is a problem.”

The latest incident erupted into a bench-clearing scuffle when Mets reliever Eoin Lopez apparently took revenge, throwing a pitch near Nolan Arenado’s head.

First baseman Pete Alonso, who was hit in the head by a pitch just a day earlier, was upset at the trend.

“I’m a big, strong man,” Alonso told reporters after the game where he was dealt a blow by Cardinal’s first base coach, Stubby Clapp. “If I wanted to keep someone in the hospital, I could easily, but I was trying to save my boys.”

Schwalter said before the game on Wednesday that Alonso’s injury hit a jack.

“Last night I got a moment I grabbed Pete’s helmet and it cracked. Can you imagine years ago when they didn’t have it?”

He explained that the league was “very accepting of the conversation and trying to find a better way” but added that he was looking for steps.

“We’ve set up something where we can try to take it to the next level about what we can do,” Schulter said. “It’s so easy to complain sitting around. What’s the solution?”