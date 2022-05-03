Mets cut slumping Robinson Canó with almost $45 million left on deal



Three years after Robinson Canoe returned to New York, her unfortunate marriage to the Mets ended.

Cano was cut on Monday with about $ 45 million left in his contract, possibly signaling the end of his equipped major league career. The experienced slugger wants to keep playing ball – but he has to catch up somewhere else.

“I don’t think it’s over for Robbie,” said New York manager Buck Schulter. “But we have to think about what is right for the Mets right now.”

A slipping canoe was nominated for a move that was announced about an hour before the teams cut their active roster from 28 to 26. Coming into a part-time role this season, Canoe was the first to face a crisis – instead the Mets chose to keep young, more versatile bench players.

Billy Appler, general manager of the Mets, said: “In terms of building the roster and how to allocate time for the game, it put us in a position where we had to make some difficult decisions.” “Eventually it came to Robi’s position, because we weren’t going to have the plate present.”

The 39-year-old Kano, who sat out last season while serving his second suspension for performance-enhancing drugs, is batting. 501 OPS in the presence of 501 plates. He returned to the field with a vintage swing in the April 15 home opener against Arizona, but was present in only 12 of 23 games, six of which started from second base and five with nominated hitters.

Despite his initial struggles for a lesser role, the decision to jet down Canoe was still a complex one for the Mets – and not just because of all the money he owes.

He remains a popular presence at the clubhouse, happy to share his baseball knowledge. Canoe and several teammates say they are confident he will eventually produce on the plate if given the chance. And perhaps already written on the wall, star shortstop Francisco Linder said on Sunday that he would not be happy if the canoe was cut.

Linder said Monday night he was “sorry” for the move.

“I didn’t want to see him go. But I respect the team’s decision,” he explained. “He’s a great guy.”

Appler and Schulter provided the news during a meeting with Canoe at Shovalter’s office in City Field after Sunday night’s win over Philadelphia.

“He was a pro,” said Appler, who has known Canoe for nearly two decades since the sweet-hanging second baseman was a young prospect in the New York Yankees system. “It was tough.”

“It was emotional for all of us,” Schwalter said.

Schwalter said Appler gave Kano a chance to land at Syracuse in Triple to get some consistent at-bat, but both believe Kano wants to join another big league team.

“I told him I would do everything I could to help him in any way, shape or size,” Appler said. “See if there’s a landing spot for him. And if not, I’ll welcome him here again, anyway. If he wants it. That’s his business. I don’t think he’ll have a problem. I think he’s looking for another job.” “

The eight-time All-Star and two-time Gold Globe winner has spent his first nine major league seasons in the city with the Canoe Yankees and helped them win the 2009 World Series. He has won five Silver Slager Awards and was the MVP of the 2017 All-Star Game.

Kano has a .302 career batting average in 17 seasons with 335 home runs, 1,305 RBIs and a .842 OPS. He has 2,632 hits, including 571 doubles.

Mets infielder JD Davis said: “He’s been in this game for so long, he’s been an icon here in New York and he’s been at the center of this clubhouse, he’s been a leader,” said Mets infielder JD Davis. “So to lose him, of course, takes some wind from our sails.”

Kanor owes বাকি 44,703,297 mates to the remaining $ 240 million of his 10-year contract with Seattle. He lost $ 35,741,935 due to two drug suspensions.

Appler said Mets owner Steve Cohen has no qualms about eating Kano’s remaining salary.

“He said decide baseball,” Appler explained. “Steve is very committed to winning.”

New York has seven days to trade or release Canoe, or send him directly to minors – an assignment he will have the right to refuse because he has at least three years of Major League service.

It is highly unlikely that another club will demand Kano’s waiver because it is responsible for his entire salary. But if he is released by the Mets, a team could sign him for a minimum $ 700,000 ratio share this season and a minimum of $ 710,000 in 2023.

Seattle was responsible for the final $ 3.75 million payment to the Mets on December 1, when the Marines agreed to pay New York a portion of the 20 million when Canoe was sent to the Mets in a polarizing trade created by former New York general manager Brody Van. Wagenen in December 2018.

Van Wagenen was Kanor’s agent before becoming GM – and is now representing him again.

In a deal that also brought Edwin Diaz closer, the Mets sent five players to Seattle – including the No. 6 overall pick in the 2018 Amateur Draft. New York at the time agreed to estimate the remaining $ 100 million for the final five years of the Canoe deal.

He played just 168 games for the Canoe Mets, eventually batting .269 with 24 homers, 72 with RBI and a .765 OPS.

In addition to cutting the canoe, the Mets selected right-handed reliever Eoin Lopez in the triple-A to Syracuse ahead of Monday night’s series opening match against world series champions Atlanta Braves.