Mets drop second game of doubleheader to Cardinals



The Mets’ street to splitsville Tuesday featured an oddity for this group that has thrived on essentially strong play this season.

On the root of the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Cardinals within the nightcap of a doubleheader had been defensive lapses within the ninth inning. Most notably Eduardo Escobar momentarily bobbled Tyler O’Neill’s grounder that ought to have been the ultimate out, however as an alternative turned a go-ahead RBI single.

Tomas Nido’s handed ball that allowed Brendan Donovan to attain third with two outs within the inning didn’t assist.

The Mets rallied within the backside of the inning, however Francisco Lindor struck out towards Giovanny Gallegos with the tying and go-ahead runs at second and first base, respectively, to finish it.

Eduardo Escobar is unable to throw out Tyler O’Neill, who reached on an infield single and drove in a run within the ninth. Getty Pictures

Within the first game, Trevor Williams fired 4 scoreless innings as Tylor Megill’s rotation substitute in main a 3-1 victory. The Mets have performed 4 doubleheaders this season and swept two of them, splitting the opposite two.

Jeff McNeil slapped an eighth-inning RBI single within the nightcap that tied it 3-3 after the Mets had prolonged the body on Andrew Knizner’s handed ball. Escobar swung and missed for strike three — what ought to have been the ultimate out — however the pitch eluded Knizner, permitting Escobar to attain first base. McNeil’s ensuing single introduced in Lindor, who had began the rally with a stroll.

Steven Matz — who spurned the Mets’ provide final offseason to return — pitched in Queens for the second time since leaving the group in a commerce. Final 12 months that look got here with the Blue Jays.

On this night time he allowed solo homers to Mark Canha and Escobar over 5 innings and departed with the Cardinals forward 3-2.

The Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan, proper, slides previous Tomas Nido to rating on a Paul Goldschmidt double. AP

Adonis Medina, recalled from Syracuse because the twenty seventh participant for the doubleheader, gave the Mets an opportunity by firing 2 ²/₃ scoreless innings in aid.

Taijuan Walker slogged by means of 5 innings for the Mets, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits and two walks. It adopted a seven-inning shutout the right-hander threw towards the Nationals final week.

Williams, in his second begin of the season, allowed 4 hits with six strikeouts over 65 pitches in Game 1. In his earlier begin this season he acquired jumped by the Diamondbacks over two innings, permitting 4 runs.

“I’m comfortable to contribute, I do know that is what my job is, to save the bullpen,” Williams stated.

Final week, Williams pitched 3 ²/₃ innings of scoreless aid after Megill was knocked out early.

Mets pitcher Joely Rodriguez reacts after throwing a wild pitch throughout the ninth inning. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Submit

“Studying this new position has been a enjoyable problem for me,” Williams stated. “I’ve had so much of guys in my nook and I’ve reached out to guys across the league who’ve been on this position earlier than, realizing what to do: not beginning anymore and type of like making ready and staying prepared to pitch daily.”

Williams credited backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, who began his second game since James McCann was positioned on the injured record with a fractured hamate bone in his wrist, for protecting him regular.

“The pitchers are conversant in [Mazeika] and the fellows that aren’t are feeding off what guys are telling them too,” supervisor Buck Showalter stated.

McNeil and Dominic Smith every delivered an RBI double within the third inning that prolonged the Mets’ lead to 3-0. Lindor reached on Brendan Donovan’s error to start the inning, leaving one run unearned for Miles Mikolas.

The Mets loaded the bases to start the second towards Mikolas and scored a run on Travis Jankowski’s RBI fielder’s alternative.

Jake Reed changed Williams for the fifth and walked two batters, however escaped with out permitting a run by hanging out Paul Goldschmidt and retiring Nolan Arenado. Reed returned to work an ideal sixth inning. Seth Lugo labored an ideal seventh earlier than Drew Smith allowed a solo homer to Goldschmidt within the eighth and Edwin Diaz pitched the ninth.

For Smith it was a 3rd straight look permitting a run after beginning the season with 13 ¹/₃ scoreless innings over 12 outings. Diaz allowed a single and stroll within the ninth earlier than hanging out Harrison Bader to finish it. The strikeout was Diaz’s third of the inning.

“Later within the 12 months I most likely would have pitched [Diaz] within the eighth inning as an alternative of the ninth,” Showalter stated — the Cardinals despatched the highest of the order up within the eighth. “There have been a pair of issues there [in the ninth], however he retains grinding and retains working … however it doesn’t go unnoticed, Edwin has been instrumental within the job we’ve accomplished early on.”

Earlier than every at-bat Arenado was booed for his position in an April 27 benches clearing incident in St. Louis that concerned the Mets. In that game, Yoan Lopez threw high-and-inside to Arenado, who began towards the mound. After the benches emptied and shoves had been exchanged by the groups, Pete Alonso was tackled from behind by Cardinals first-base coach Stubby Clapp.