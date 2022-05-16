Mets’ first game against Cardinals postponed due to weather
The Mets didn’t have a daily beginning pitcher to throw on Monday, however now they don’t have a game.
The sequence opener between the Mets and Cardinals has been postponed due to impending storms. Will probably be made up on Tuesday as a part of a single-admission doubleheader, starting at 3:10 p.m.
Lengthy man Trevor Williams had been set to make a spot begin Monday night time, which was supposed to be Tylor Megill’s day within the rotation earlier than he landed on the injured listing Sunday with proper biceps tendinitis.
The Mets will nonetheless want a starter for one of many video games in Tuesday’s doubleheader – Taijuan Walker can be on flip to begin the opposite game – however they will add an arm by calling up one other pitcher to be the twenty seventh man.
