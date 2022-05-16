Mets’ first game against Cardinals postponed due to weather



The Mets didn’t have a daily beginning pitcher to throw on Monday, however now they don’t have a game.

The sequence opener between the Mets and Cardinals has been postponed due to impending storms. Will probably be made up on Tuesday as a part of a single-admission doubleheader, starting at 3:10 p.m.

Lengthy man Trevor Williams had been set to make a spot begin Monday night time, which was supposed to be Tylor Megill’s day within the rotation earlier than he landed on the injured listing Sunday with proper biceps tendinitis.

Mets-Cardinals game was postponed on Could 16, 2022. Robert Sabo

The Mets will nonetheless want a starter for one of many video games in Tuesday’s doubleheader – Taijuan Walker can be on flip to begin the opposite game – however they will add an arm by calling up one other pitcher to be the twenty seventh man.