Mets floor Phillies with 7-run 9th, Starling Marte caps win



The New York Mets have lost the last 330 times by six runs in the ninth innings.

“I’m sure everyone counted on us,” said Brandon Nimmo. “These guys, they don’t give up. With this mentality, everything is possible.”

The Mets made the most remarkable comeback on Thursday night, eliminating a six-run deficit in the ninth inning to the astonished Philadelphia.Thephia Phillies 8-7.

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Nimmo delivered a tying, two-run single, then scored a Stirling Mart tiebreaking double to end a string of 857 consecutive draws for MLB clubs when they were six runs or more behind in ninth place, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

“I’m an optimist. I’ll continue until they play the flute,” Nimmo said. “You never give up. Statistics can tell you what they want. They can tell you can’t do it. But that’s why you’re playing the game.”

With the Mets trailing 7-1, Marte led the innings through an infield single against James Norwood and Francisco Linder scored on a two-run homer. Mark Kanha added an RBI infield single that knocked off pitcher Corey Kennable (0-2) and Nimmo and Marte had a pinch-hit RBI double before finishing the NL East-leading Mets ’high point so far this season.

“A lot of good batsmen have been struck together by good hitters,” said Mets manager Buck Schwalter.

It was the first time New York had trailed by at least six runs in a ninth match and won since September 13, 1997, when Carl Everett hit a tying grand slam with two outs in the ninth match and the Mets outscored the Montreal Expo. According to Innings Elias, it was the third time in the Mets’ history that they had come back from ninth to win by at least six runs.

Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos were in favor of Phyllis and Aaron Nola played seven sharp innings. Phyllis has lost five out of six.

“It’s as difficult as it was for me,” said Joe Girardi, Phillies’ manager. “It’s as hard as it gets.”

Martে also had a single homer in the sixth.

The Mets avoid a second-rate loss this season in stunning fashion, continuing optimism in New York after a quick start.

“Nights like tonight make you realize what it could be,” Shovalter said.

It looked like Nola was about to score her second win when the Mets came in to bat in ninth place with just one run from three hits.

Edwin Diaz pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save on seven occasions. Adonis Medina (1-0) allowed an injury in a 2 2/3 scoreless innings.

Philly’s quick start

Philadelphia jumped on Taiwan Walker for four in the first innings.

Harper had an RBI double, Jetty Realmuto and Jean Segura added RBI singles and Castellanos had a run scoring groundout. A costly error by shortstop Lindor at Alec Bohm’s ground early in the inning helped the Phillies.

Philadelphia took a 7-0 lead in the fourth game with back-to-back homers by Harper and Castellanos.

Walker’s night

Walker, making his third start due to being on the injured list due to a shoulder injury, lasted just four innings and surrendered six earned runs in nine hits, including two strikeouts and two walks. All three of his outings have been against Philadelphia.

Instructor’s room

Phyllis: Casellanos left the game in the sixth inning after being hit by an 86-mile-hour speed change from Medina. Castellanos have a right wrist contusion. The X-rays were negative and he is there every day, Phyllis said.

Coming next

The Mets will face RHP Max Scherzer (4-0, 2.61) in the second game of the Phillies RHP Kyle Gibson (2-1, 2.93) on Friday night.