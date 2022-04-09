Mets’ Franciso Lindor hit in the face by wild pitch, Nationals’ Steve Cishek ejected



Both benches were cleared during Friday night’s game New York Mets And Washington Nationals Relief pitcher Steve Sishek after hitting the Mets star Francisco Linder In the face of a wild pitch during the fifth inning.

The 28-year-old shortstop squares on the plate to bunt with a 0-1 count when Sishek throws an 89ml-hour fastball that hits Lindor in the face, knocks his helmet off and sends him straight to the ground.

A seemingly desperate Buck Schulter immediately came out of the dugout – and the team followed.

Both teams crowded the field. Several national players went to see Lindor who was suffering from bloody lips.

“I got hurt. I was on the ground. I could hear the scuffles. I looked up. My whole team was there. The whole coaching staff was there,” Linder said after the game. “I could see the bullpen running. It says a lot.”

Sishek was ruled out of the game but crew chief Mark Carlson told a pool reporter that he was thrown “not to hurt Linder” but to “exacerbate the situation after the reality” by “basically coming to blows”.

Sishek said he was surprised he was connected to Lindor and went among the players to check on him.

When it hit him, it shocked me, “he said, through ESPN . “I don’t think I’ve ever hit a lefty in the face or head before. I somehow kept my head down. My first intention was to go there and see if he was OK. While I was doing that, I realized it was a bad idea.” Because I moved the bench a little to the other side. “

“It was unintentional,” Sishek continued, “and I hope it never happens.”

Schulter said it was not about “purpose” but control.

“I don’t really want to hear about the ‘purpose,'” he said. “If you’re throwing in there, those things can happen. Max [Scherzer] There was no problem controlling the ball tonight. “

The Mets beat the Nationals 6-3 on Thursday, after a 5-1 win on Thursday where three New York players were hit by a pitch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.