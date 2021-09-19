Mets Jack Scott pleaded not guilty on drunken-driving charge
Mets acting general manager Jack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the team on Thursday after police said he was sleeping at the wheel of a car in White Plains, NY and was arrested for driving. while drunk.
Captain James Spencer of the White Plains Police Department said an officer saw Scott sleeping at the wheel of a 2018 Toyota Highlander at the intersection of Fisher and South Lexington Avenues on Tuesday. Spencer said Scott, 44, refused to take the breath analyzer test, but failed the field sobriety test.
Spencer said Scott was arrested and charged at 4:17 a.m. and released a short time later.
On Thursday morning, Scott pleaded not guilty to the first offense DWI charge, in addition to three other traffic-related charges, according to White Plains court records. His next appearance is scheduled for October 7.
in team opening statement, the Mets said they were “surprised and deeply disappointed to learn of an alleged DUI involving Jack Scott this morning,” and that they take the matter “very seriously.” on Thursday team announced That Scott was placed on administrative leave until further notice.
Team president Sandy Alderson will take over Scott.
Scott did not immediately return messages seeking comment. The arrest was first reported by the New York Post.
On the night of his arrest, Scott was at the Greenwich, Conn., home of Mets owner Steven Cohen, hosting a fund-raiser for the team’s charity, during which players and team officials were in attendance. The incident, according to a team official, took place by 9 p.m. When Scott was found sleeping at the wheel several hours later, according to officials.
Scott was promoted to acting general manager of the Mets only because the team fired its full-time general manager, Jared Porter, in January following the revelation of Porter’s indecent harassment of a female reporter four-and-a-half years earlier, while he was With the Chicago Cubs. Porter’s firing comes just a month after he was hired away from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Following an investigation by Major League Baseball, Porter was placed on the league’s ineligible list in June until at least the end of the 2022 season.
Scott was runner-up to Porter for the Mets general manager position in December. Still, the Mets hired Scott, who had spent the past 17 years with the Boston Red Sox, including tenures as their senior vice president and assistant general manager.
Scott’s arrest was the latest high-profile episode for the Mets, an organization that has been grappling with constant problems on and off the field. After complaints of sexual harassment killed trainers Ryan Ellis and Porter, the Mets hired a law firm to investigate the team’s culture. In June, Cohen announced new guidelines to address workplace bullying that some said promoted sexist and bullying behavior.
On the field, the Mets have struggled, falling from first place in the National League East to third in less than a month, and are now fighting to even reach the playoffs. At 65-67, they were five and a half games away from the second NL wild-card spot they entered on Thursday.
In early August, as the Mets began to slip in the standings – a stretch Scott called “unacceptably bad” – he also suggested injured players were not taking care of themselves.
Scott then told reporters, “These are all individuals and control their bodies and sometimes they are not as obedient as they should be.” “You also have to take ownership of your career and your health.”
Kevin Draper And David Waldstein Contributed reporting.
