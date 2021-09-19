Mets Jack Scott pleaded not guilty on drunken-driving charge

Mets acting general manager Jack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the team on Thursday after police said he was sleeping at the wheel of a car in White Plains, NY and was arrested for driving. while drunk.

Captain James Spencer of the White Plains Police Department said an officer saw Scott sleeping at the wheel of a 2018 Toyota Highlander at the intersection of Fisher and South Lexington Avenues on Tuesday. Spencer said Scott, 44, refused to take the breath analyzer test, but failed the field sobriety test.

Spencer said Scott was arrested and charged at 4:17 a.m. and released a short time later.

On Thursday morning, Scott pleaded not guilty to the first offense DWI charge, in addition to three other traffic-related charges, according to White Plains court records. His next appearance is scheduled for October 7.

in team opening statement, the Mets said they were “surprised and deeply disappointed to learn of an alleged DUI involving Jack Scott this morning,” and that they take the matter “very seriously.” on Thursday team announced That Scott was placed on administrative leave until further notice.