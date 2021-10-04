Mets Part Ways With Manager Luis Rosa

“It was our daily mission to strive for excellence in every position I held,” he continued. “I will always cherish the relationships and friendships that have developed over the years, dear to my heart, and forever grateful for being able to wear the Mets uniform for so long. We live in a results-oriented business, and our Very disappointed to the staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”

With a new owner in Cohen, and a new star shortstop in Francisco Lindor, the Mets started this season with a lot of promise. But things quickly settled down in August, and the Mets became the first team in Major League history to spend more than 100 days of the season in first place, still ending with a losing record (77–85). The Mets last reached the playoffs in 2016, and 2019 was their only winning season in the last five.

Beyond the managerial position, the Mets are expected to make changes to their underperforming roster, front office and coaching staff. The next manager Mets hire will be his fifth in six years.

In January, the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter after learning that he sexually assaulted a female reporter. His assistant, Jack Scott, who became acting general manager, was placed on administrative leave in September after he was arrested for drunk driving.