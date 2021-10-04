Mets Part Ways With Manager Luis Rosa
After two losing seasons under manager Luis Rojas, the Mets want a change. The team announced on Monday that it has declined the option on Rojas’s contract for the 2022 season, ending his term. The team was 103-119 under his supervision.
“Would like to thank Lewis for his work as a manager,” said Mets owner Steven Cohen, wrote on twitter on Monday afternoon. “He is a fine man who represented the Mets with respect and calm during two extremely difficult years.”
The dismissal of Rojas is expected to bring many changes for the Mets this off-season. After another disappointing year in which the franchise experienced turmoil on and off the field, the team would have several positions to either fill or replace, starting with the head of baseball operations who, in turn, would be the next manager. wish to appoint.
“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to so many people in the Mets organization in various roles over the past 16 years, not only as manager over the past two seasons,” Rojas, 40, said in a statement released by the team. .
“It was our daily mission to strive for excellence in every position I held,” he continued. “I will always cherish the relationships and friendships that have developed over the years, dear to my heart, and forever grateful for being able to wear the Mets uniform for so long. We live in a results-oriented business, and our Very disappointed to the staff and fans that we didn’t reach our goals this season.”
With a new owner in Cohen, and a new star shortstop in Francisco Lindor, the Mets started this season with a lot of promise. But things quickly settled down in August, and the Mets became the first team in Major League history to spend more than 100 days of the season in first place, still ending with a losing record (77–85). The Mets last reached the playoffs in 2016, and 2019 was their only winning season in the last five.
Beyond the managerial position, the Mets are expected to make changes to their underperforming roster, front office and coaching staff. The next manager Mets hire will be his fifth in six years.
In January, the Mets fired general manager Jared Porter after learning that he sexually assaulted a female reporter. His assistant, Jack Scott, who became acting general manager, was placed on administrative leave in September after he was arrested for drunk driving.
The Mets said they would make a decision on the remaining coaching staff in the coming days. He said he has provided Rojas with the opportunity to continue with the organization in a role that has yet to be determined.
Rojas was a longtime Mets minor league manager and coach, reaching the major leagues in 2019 as a quality control coach. He was hired as manager ahead of the 2020 season after the Mets and Carlos Beltrán then agreed that Beltrán should step down. Down because he was recently implicated in the 2017 cheating scandal of the Houston Astros.
“The entire Mets organization is grateful for the dedication and dedication that Lewis has shown over the past two seasons as manager,” Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. “He has shown a great commitment to the Mets in many capacities over the years. These decisions are never easy, but we think a change is needed at this time.”
