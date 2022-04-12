Mets’ Taijuan Walker leaves start with right shoulder irritation



New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker missed his start after two innings due to a right shoulder injury against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Walker struck out four, walked none and threw 30 pitches, retiring six batters before leaving the game. David Peterson started the third inning.

Walker went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets.