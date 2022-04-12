Sports

Mets’ Taijuan Walker leaves start with right shoulder irritation

22 hours ago
New York Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker missed his start after two innings due to a right shoulder injury against Philadelphia on Monday night.

Walker struck out four, walked none and threw 30 pitches, retiring six batters before leaving the game. David Peterson started the third inning.

During the first innings of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Taiwan Walker, the starting pitcher for the New York Mets in Philadelphia, threw on Monday, April 11, 2022.

(AP Photo / Lawrence Kesterson)

Walker went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA last season, his first with the Mets.

