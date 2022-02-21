Mexican beach resort shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured, officials say



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Two were killed and a third was injured Saturday night after members of a suspected rival drug cartel opened fire at a Mexican beach resort, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the Art Beach restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

The state attorney general of Quintana Roo said it had launched an investigation into the shooting. It identified the injured victim as “LAAC, age 24” but did not provide further details.

The Cancun Sun reported that the victims were having dinner at a restaurant when suspected members of a rival drug cartel broke in and opened fire. According to the outlet, about 20 shots were heard.

Gadget Clock has reached out to Art Beach for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Supreme Court hears biden administrator’s plea to end Trump-era ‘Mexico-to-Mexico’ policy

Part of the violence at Mexico’s beach resorts in recent months has challenged their reputation as generally safe for tourists.

Last month, two Canadians were killed and another wounded when gunmen opened fire on a hotel in Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

In December, a group of people on jet skis opened fire in the air in the hotel zone of Cancun. Gunshots were sent to cover the tourists, but no injuries were reported.

CBP blows alarm on criminal gangs recruiting teenagers on social media to smuggle migrants

In November, two suspected drug dealers were killed in a gunfight at Puerto Morelos beach. Authorities say there were about 15 gunmen from a gang who apparently argued over control of drug sales there.

In late October, two tourists – a California travel blogger born in India and a German – were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed in Tulum.

Following these events, President Andres Manuel Lopez sent about 1,500 members of the National Guard to strengthen security in the Obrador area.

Adam Sabes of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.