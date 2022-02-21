World

Mexican beach resort shooting leaves 2 people dead, 1 injured, officials say

Two were killed and a third was injured Saturday night after members of a suspected rival drug cartel opened fire at a Mexican beach resort, officials said.

The shooting was reported at the Art Beach restaurant around 8:30 p.m.

The state attorney general of Quintana Roo said it had launched an investigation into the shooting. It identified the injured victim as “LAAC, age 24” but did not provide further details.

The state of Quintana Ru in Mexico, where Cancun is located.

The Cancun Sun reported that the victims were having dinner at a restaurant when suspected members of a rival drug cartel broke in and opened fire. According to the outlet, about 20 shots were heard.

Gadget Clock has reached out to Art Beach for comment and will update this story accordingly.

Part of the violence at Mexico’s beach resorts in recent months has challenged their reputation as generally safe for tourists.

Last month, two Canadians were killed and another wounded when gunmen opened fire on a hotel in Mexico’s Caribbean coast.

Tourists enjoy a beach in Cancun, Mexico, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

In December, a group of people on jet skis opened fire in the air in the hotel zone of Cancun. Gunshots were sent to cover the tourists, but no injuries were reported.

In November, two suspected drug dealers were killed in a gunfight at Puerto Morelos beach. Authorities say there were about 15 gunmen from a gang who apparently argued over control of drug sales there.

Members of the National Guard patrol a beach on Thursday, December 2, 2021 in the hotel zone of Cancun, in the state of Quintana Ru, Mexico.

In late October, two tourists – a California travel blogger born in India and a German – were caught in the apparent crossfire of rival drug dealers and killed in Tulum.

Following these events, President Andres Manuel Lopez sent about 1,500 members of the National Guard to strengthen security in the Obrador area.

Adam Sabes of the Gadget Clock and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

