Mexican scientist pleads guilty to spying on US for Russia

7 seconds ago
A world-renowned Mexican scientist pleaded guilty Tuesday to spying for the Russian government in the United States.

Hector Alejandro Cabrera Fuentes, a 36-year-old Mexican citizen, worked for Russia in the United States without informing the U.S. Attorney General, according to the judiciary.

Court documents say Fuentes worked with a man he believed was a Russian government official. The man reportedly instructed Fuentes to arrange for a mediator to lease a residential building in Miami. The DOJ said a U.S. government source who provided information to the U.S. government about Russia lived in the area.

Fuentes traveled to Miami in early 2020 to obtain the man’s license plate number and parking location, which he gave to a Russian official on his next trip to Russia, the DOJ said.

Investigators stopped Fuentes and his wife at Miami Airport in late February 2020 and found a recently deleted photo of the license plate on his wife’s phone while trying to return to Mexico.

The DOJ said Fuentes had not informed the U.S. Attorney General that he was acting as an agent of the Russian government in the United States – as required by federal law.

Fuentes graduated with an M.Sc. In Molecular Biology from Kazan Federal University in Kazan, Russia.

According to the Los Angeles Times, a world-renowned biologist who studied in Russia and lived in Singapore, Fuentes was regarded as a hero and role model in his home state of Mexico, Oaxaca.

Fuentes’ sentence is set to begin on May 17 in Miami before U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks.

Fuentes ‘attorneys did not respond to Gadget Clock’ request for comment.

