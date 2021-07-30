Mexican Softball Players Apologize for Tossing Team Gear

TOKYO – Players of the Mexican softball team apologized on Friday for leaving the team’s equipment with the country’s flag in the trash before heading home after the Tokyo Olympics – actions that have aroused the wrath of their own federation, other Mexican Olympians and fans.

“We are sorry that our team’s actions have caused such a disappointment for our Olympic supporters and fans across the country,” pitcher Danielle O’Toole wrote on Instagram in English and Spanish. O’Toole was a pitcher for the University of Arizona.

“We were proud to wear the colors of Mexico and to give hope and inspiration to other young girls of Mexican descent,” the statement continued. “We had no intention of disrespecting our country or our flag. We had no intention of ignoring what it means to be at the Olympics for so many people. “