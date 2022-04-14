Mexican woman dies on border wall after tangling harness, found hanging upside down: Arizona sheriff



Arizona authorities say a Mexican woman died after getting stuck in a shoe she was wearing while trying to climb the U.S.-Mexico border wall overnight.

According to Kochis, the 32-year-old man was found hanging from a boundary wall in the area of ​​International Road and Kings Highway near Douglas, Arizona, around 11pm on Monday night, “after being stranded upside down for a long time.” County Sheriff’s Office.

It is believed that the woman climbed over the international border wall and when she tried to maneuver to the US-side using a shoe used for rappelling, she got one leg and one leg involved. He was pronounced dead at the local hospital.

Cochin County Sheriff Mark Daniels said in a statement, “Such incidents are not political, they are a human reality. Anyone who has lost a loved one in a senseless tragedy.” “We need to do better to find solutions to the challenges we face across borders and we have to do it for the right reasons.”

“Regardless of the situation, this is an event that will lead us to progress and we will continue to work towards a shared goal of border security and protection,” he added.

Mexican authorities initially called U.S. authorities to report the woman, and U.S. Border Patrol agents responded with deputies. The Mexican consulate was notified of the death and Mexican authorities were contacted, who provided additional details to the sheriff’s office.

The Cochin County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page that it was leading an ongoing investigation and that an autopsy would be performed to determine the exact cause of death.