Mexican Workers on Border Get Vaccines to Aid Them, and the U.S. Economy

TIJUANA – They work in factories in Mexico producing goods popular with American consumers. But where American communities are inundated with unused coronavirus vaccines, Mexican workers often struggle to find a single shot.

One recent morning, however, hundreds of workers in factories known as maquiladoras crossed the border into San Diego, without visas or passports, and rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated. An hour later, they were back on the production lines in Tijuana.

The goal was to protect not only workers, but also the closely interwoven American and Mexican economies.

“If the maquiladoras can’t function, then we don’t get our Coca-Cola,” said Lydia Ikeda, senior director of Covid operations at University of California San Diego Health, who helps run the program. “We cannot be isolated.