Mexicans celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla on Cinco de Mayo
Mexicans gathered across the country to celebrate the 160th anniversary of the battle commemorated by Cinco de Mayo, with festivities including parades, dances, and war re-enactments.
#Mexicans #celebrate #160th #anniversary #Battle #Puebla #Cinco #Mayo
Mexicans celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla on Cinco de Mayo
Mexicans celebrate the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Puebla on Cinco de Mayo
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.