Mexico City’s Metro Is Plagued by Problems

The subway system in Mexico Metropolis, the nation’s sprawling capital, handles greater than 4 million passengers a day and is the second-largest within the Americas, after New York City’s. And when it was inaugurated in 1969, embellished with Aztec artifacts and Maya-style friezes, it was the pleasure of a nation.

However lately it has turn out to be an emblem of city decay.

There was concern over the integrity of the elevated tracks and help columns on the stretch of tracks the place Monday’s accident occurred after a strong earthquake hit Mexico in September 2017.

The elevated infrastructure on the subway line — generally known as Line 12, or the Golden Line — was broken, El Common newspaper reported.

Later that month, some native residents instructed El Common that they feared that the broken line may collapse. The newspaper reported on the time {that a} column between the Olivos and Nopalera stations had suffered structural injury. It additionally reported that engineers had been to conduct an ultrasound survey of the reinforcing metal in 300 columns alongside Line 12’s elevated portion.