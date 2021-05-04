Mexico City’s Metro Is Plagued by Problems
The subway system in Mexico Metropolis, the nation’s sprawling capital, handles greater than 4 million passengers a day and is the second-largest within the Americas, after New York City’s. And when it was inaugurated in 1969, embellished with Aztec artifacts and Maya-style friezes, it was the pleasure of a nation.
However lately it has turn out to be an emblem of city decay.
There was concern over the integrity of the elevated tracks and help columns on the stretch of tracks the place Monday’s accident occurred after a strong earthquake hit Mexico in September 2017.
The elevated infrastructure on the subway line — generally known as Line 12, or the Golden Line — was broken, El Common newspaper reported.
Later that month, some native residents instructed El Common that they feared that the broken line may collapse. The newspaper reported on the time {that a} column between the Olivos and Nopalera stations had suffered structural injury. It additionally reported that engineers had been to conduct an ultrasound survey of the reinforcing metal in 300 columns alongside Line 12’s elevated portion.
It was not instantly clear what work had been executed to deal with the security issues. However there was a broad decline of the system lately.
On Tuesday, social media customers shared footage displaying the poor situation of the transit system, which Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum stated could be investigated. “They’re proper to be upset,” she stated.
The Golden Line opened in 2012 and is the most recent within the system. But from the outset, it has been beset by issues.
Trains operating over elevated elements of the observe needed to decelerate for concern they could derail. And simply 17 months after the $2 billion line was inaugurated, the town suspended service on a big a part of it.
Service was later restored, however issues in regards to the system as a complete have grown.
Florencio Serrania, director of the Mexico Metropolis metro, stated on Tuesday {that a} French firm, TCO, had been underneath contract since 2016 to examine and keep the road.
Final month, one other one of many capital’s 12 subway strains shut down after a observe hearth. And in January, a fireplace ripped via the metro’s downtown headquarters, killing a police officer and sending 30 others to hospitals with smoke inhalation. Six subway strains had been briefly knocked offline.
Opposition events blamed a scarcity of upkeep for the inferno, and the conservative Nationwide Motion Occasion filed a prison grievance in opposition to Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and the top of the Mexico Metropolis subway.
In March 2020, one particular person was killed and at the least 41 others had been injured when two subway trains collided. Ms. Sheinbaum stated on the time that one of many trains had apparently backed into the opposite. Video of the wreckage confirmed that the pressure of the collision had left one of many trains caught on prime of the opposite, in response to Reuters.
The subsequent month on the Misterios station, a railway coupler — a mechanism used for becoming a member of prepare vehicles — fractured en path to its vacation spot. Though that resulted in no deaths, employees requested for extra security measures, El Common reported.
The latest critical accident occurred in 2015, when a collision of two trains injured 12 folks. In 1975, one other prepare collision on the Viaducto station killed 31 folks and left greater than 70 injured, in response to El Common.
After the 2015 accident, the German-based firm TÜV Rheinland was employed to look at the circumstances which may have triggered it and counsel enhancements to expertise. The corporate completed its work in 2017 and was not concerned in trying into the power of current buildings, a spokesman stated.
“TÜV Rheinland supervised the event of enchancment measures to treatment technical issues in methods engineering,” stated the spokesman, Jörg Meyer. “Our actions at the moment weren’t associated to bridge infrastructure.”
