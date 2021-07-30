Mexico Makes Its Olympic Baseball Debut Against the Dominican Republic

TOKYO – Mexico, a country where football reigns supreme, has nonetheless produced former baseball stars like Fernando Valenzuela, Bobby Ávila and Vinny Castilla.

None of them have played in the Olympics.

Baseball was out of the Games for 13 years, and Mexico had never qualified for the tournament when it was played.

That changed on Friday, when Mexico made their Olympic debut against the Dominican Republic at Yokohama Stadium, instilling a sense of national pride at home and hoping that baseball could gain greater visibility there as well.

“It’s a gift for many of us here now,” Oliver Perez, 39, said in Spanish. He pitched for eight major league teams in 19 seasons. “And this is a great opportunity. We know there is a lot of talent, and this type of tournament elevates Mexican baseball.