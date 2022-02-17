mexico serial killer Andres Mendoza tells court peeled skin woman was pretty

Mexican serial killer Andres Mendoza confessed to five of his crimes. He also said in the court that he has no remorse for his actions.

There have been many serial killers in the world who brutally committed crimes. Andrés Mendoza, living in Mexico, was such a serial killer who carried out murders for years and years and no one knew. When Mendoza was caught in the year 2021, he said in a full court that the woman was beautiful, so I killed her.

Andres Mendoza, 72, a butcher worker in Mexico, made many big revelations when he was caught in the murder of a police officer’s wife. However, Mendoza only confessed to 5 murders in court. Also told during the hearing that the policeman’s wife was beautiful, so after killing her, I had also removed the skin of the face.

In fact, Reyna Gonzalez, the 34-year-old wife of Bruno Portillo, a policeman living in Atizapan de Zarapoza, went missing from the house. After this, when Mendoza’s house was searched, the body of the policeman’s wife, Reyna Gonzalez, was found. Later, in the excavation of the house, the remains, bodies and ornaments of 9 more women were also recovered.

During the court hearing, Andres Mendoza said that he had killed several people between 2001 and 2021. Mendoza had told that, I have no remorse for the murder of Reyna Gonzalez, the wife of the policeman; What I did.. did it. At the same time, according to the evidence found in the house and his confession, the police had admitted that he had killed about 30 people in 20 years.

It took the local police administration more than a month to gather evidence and collect all the remains from Mendoza’s house. Mendoza had also built a basement in his house, from where the police found the mutilated parts of many bodies. Along with this, a notebook was recovered from his house, in which the names of many women and men were written.

Describing him as a psychopath, the court said that Mendoza had no compassion for humans. At the same time, Reyna Gonzalez’s policeman husband Bruno Portillo testified that he saw his wife alive for the last time on May 14. According to Portillo, both the couple were about to go out in the evening but when his wife could not be found, he reached Mendoza’s house.

Mendoza did not open the door of the house due to the presence of police outside the house, so when Portillo entered the house after a lot of effort, he found the body of his wife lying in the house. Apart from this, Mendoza’s neighbors believed that he was always drunk and used to stare at the young women, although some also described him as calm, but everyone was surprised when the truth came out.