Mexico Sues Gun Companies in U.S., Accusing Them of Fueling Violence

MEXICO CITY – As a first step, the Mexican government on Wednesday filed a lawsuit in the United States against 11 manufacturers and suppliers of firearms, accusing them of negligently facilitating the flow of weapons to powerful drug cartels and to allow a huge bloodshed in Mexico.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, accuses companies such as Smith & Wesson and Colt of designing, marketing, distributing and selling weapons “in a way they know how to regularly arm drug cartels in Mexico.” .

“For decades, the government and its citizens have been victims of a deadly stream of military-style weapons and other particularly lethal weapons that flow from the United States across the border,” the lawsuit said. The influx of arms is “the predictable result of the deliberate actions and business practices of the accused”.

Mexican officials have long accused gunmakers and lax US regulations of playing a role in the violence raging in the country. But officials said it was the first time a national government has taken action against gun companies in the United States.