Mexico suspends league soccer matches after massive brawl



Mexico’s top-division soccer league has postponed all matches scheduled for Sunday, following a huge altercation between fans during Saturday’s game, between Guadalajara hosts Queretaro and Atlas, the current league champions.

The Mexican Soccer Federation said in a statement: “We regret and condemn these incidents which are against the spirit of our football.”

Saturday’s match was called off in the 62nd minute when multiple fights broke out in the stands. Security personnel opened the gate of the field so that the fans including women and children could escape from the stand.

Querতারtaro Governor Mauricio Curie said in a video posted Sunday morning that 14 men had been hospitalized. Four of them had minor injuries, and eight were in stable condition, but two of the injured were in critical condition with serious injuries.

In the videos posted on social media, they may be the two people who have been seen repeatedly kicking and pushing on the ground.

“They were brutally injured, which is embarrassing and scandalous for football, for things like this to happen, a place that should go for family and have fun. It’s totally unacceptable,” Currie said.

After the skirmishes began, the players who visited the atlas quickly fled to the locker room, as Quertero did. Other Querতারtaro players, including Uruguay goalkeeper Washington Aguirre, tried to calm fans off the bench.

After a few minutes some fights go to the field where they start punching and kicking. Some people were equipped with chairs and metal bars.

A fan is seen pulling a knife to cut a goal net. Others destroy one-sided benches and some fight in tunnels towards the field.

The front page headline of the Mexican newspaper El Universal on Sunday was “The Darkest Day for Mexican Football”.

Guadalajara is the capital of the state of Jalisco, and Atlas has also recently been plagued by violence among its fans. Last year, Crosstown rivals Chivas had an altercation at the “Classic” stand.

“Unfortunately, what is happening in Queritaro … is happening in my country,” said Rafael Marquez, a former Mexican national team captain who began his career with Atlas and later became a coach.

Currie condemned the violence and said that the owners of the Querতারtaro club must be held accountable for what happened.

“I have instructed that the law be enforced with all its consequences,” he said.

Both sides issued statements condemning the violence.