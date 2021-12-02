Mexico to Allow U.S. ‘Remain in Mexico’ Asylum Policy to Resume



In October, the administration presented a new, more detailed, justification for ending the program; His proposal for a fifth circuit in New Orleans is pending in the U.S. Court of Appeals. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday that if the Court of Appeals defended the administration, it would end the program immediately.

Even during the Trump administration, the program faced judicial challenges.

Since Mr. Biden took office, there has been an increase in the number of immigrants to the United States – many from Central America – moving to the United States illegally. The administration is using obscure public health regulations, known primarily as title 42, to quickly repel such crossers during an epidemic. But for various reasons it has not been applied to the entire board.

For example, in October, U.S. authorities used only 57 percent of the time to deport illegal immigrants, according to government figures.

Half of the non-deported migrants that month were from Brazil, Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, according to a public health order – countries that would normally not deport their citizens.

The resumption of the Ramen program in Mexico, starting Monday, will add a new option for immigrants who may be expelled under Title 42.

Mexico’s decision came the same week after the United States agreed to launch a joint development program in Central America that influenced Mexico’s decision, although Mr Velasco said “this is not a Quid Pro Quo.” This program will explore the root causes of migration starting from Honduras.

“Mexico and Central America are seeking to accelerate cooperation efforts,” he said.

United States donation of 2.1 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine arrived in Mexico on Thursday, Bringing the total number of doses sent there by the US government to 13.1 million. Mr. Velasco said his country’s decision to resume the donation program was not affected.

Oscar Lopez Report from Mexico City.