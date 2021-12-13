MG India will bring electric car in the range of 10 to 15 lakhs, will give competition to Tata Nexon and Tigor EV

This will be the second SUV car of this company in India. The company has also informed that it will make electric vehicles like Tata Nexon and Tigor EV in mind. This company’s electric SUV ZS EV is currently being sold in the Indian market.

The company says that the new electric SUV car crossover will be launched globally in the coming days. It will be designed keeping in mind other SUV vehicles in India. Rajiv Chhaba, Chairman and Managing Director, MG Motor India said that this vehicle will be brought in the name of SUV Astor in 2022. After this there is also a plan to launch the second EV. He said that business will be increased rapidly with the help from the government. Sharing the company’s plans, that the vehicle will be launched in 2022, it will be in the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Design according to Indian people

These days the demand for SUV cars is increasing in the Indian market. Companies are launching vehicles one after the other. Regarding this, now there is a plan to launch another stylish SUV from MG Motor India. This SUV will be launched keeping in mind the Indian markets in the budget of 10 to 15 lakhs. The company says that features will be added to it according to the preferences of the Indian people.

under the rules of the government

Chhaba said that the electric crossover in India will be a turning point for MG electric vehicles or for the market. The government’s guidelines for Production Linked (PLI) scheme for the auto sector will be met. Under this, MG Motor India will localize a lot of parts for its next EV. To recall, MG Motor India’s first offering in the electric mobility segment is the ZS EV, priced at Rs 21 lakh and Rs 24.68 lakh (ex-showroom).